Nicholas Paul

WON IN STRAIGHT RIDES: Nicholas Paul

Nicholas “Nico” Paul crowned off his world record qualifying ride with a gold medal in the Men’s sprint yesterday on the penultimate day of the Pan American Elite Track Cycling Championships.

At the Cochabamba, Bolivia Velodrome, located at 2,600 metres above sea level, the Trinidad and Tobago ace disposed of Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa in two straight rides to secure the title to add to his earlier accolades.

With that victory in the final of cycling’s most glamorous speed event, Paul — ranked sixth in the world going into the competition — also made up for his 2018 final loss to Canada’s Hugo Barrette at last year’s edition in Mexico. And his world ranking in the sprint is likely to be higher when the UCI publishes its latest ratings on Tuesday.

