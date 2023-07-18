Joefield, Garcia compete at Senior Games

Trinidad and Tobago masters athlete Susannah Joefield just missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 70-74 10-kilometre road race at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, two Fridays ago.
Joefield was fourth in one hour, three minutes, 26 seconds.
Two days later, Joefield was back in action in the 5K road race. She completed the course in 30 minutes, 52 seconds for ninth spot in her category.
Last Friday, Joefield was on the track in the women’s 70-74 1,500 metres event. She clocked eight minutes, 26.73 seconds to finish eighth.
Another T&T masters athlete, Suzan Garcia secured seventh spot in the women’s 55-59 100m final. She crossed the line in 16.63 seconds.
Garcia finished eighth in the women’s 55-59 javelin with a 20.58 metres throw.