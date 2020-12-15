Joevin given failing grade

Joevin Jones was given a failing grade of just four for his performance in the 2020 MLS Cup final in which his Seattle Sounders club was defeated 3-0 by Colombus Crew.

Jones, 29, gave an indifferent first-half performance before being substituted with his team trailing 2-0. With Jones done, Seattle improved significantly in the second half, before conceding a third on the counter-attack.

However, in the press conference following his team’s defeat in the final, Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer resisted all attempts to blame individual players for the defeat.

“I absolutely felt this game was a failure. This individual game was not a good performance by our club and not up to the standard that we set for ourselves...that I set for myself. It is my job as a coach to make sure that the players are prepared, that they had the tools to be successful, and so this performance was not a good performance from the Seattle Sounders,” he said.

“But I would circle back to say that the club, the team, did come back through some adversity and made it into another final back to back, which is very hard to do in a league like MLS with parity, which is very challenging. So that is one good accomplishment which came out of this year.”

Several media questions were posed on the lack of performance from the experienced players, Jones among them. Specific questions were posed to his decision to replace Jones and Cameroonian Nouhou Tolo at the half. However, the Seattle coach again resisted attempts to lay blame at his players’ feet.

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Kevin Molino has been basically told he is free to accept the new deal offered by his American Major League soccer (MLS) club Minnesota United or go elsewhere.

Molino enjoyed perhaps his best-ever season in the MLS with nine goals and four assists in 1,264 minutes. He kept form in the playoffs, with four goals in three appearances. However, now, he’s out of contract.

CWI confirms Windies’ third tour amid Covid

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the men’s tour of Bangladesh next month, their third series amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows a report by a CWI inspection team which travelled to the Asian nation last month to conduct a review of the facilities and health protocols.

In the draft itinerary released Tuesday, West Indies will face the hosts in two Tests which will be preceded by three One-Day Internationals.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force players will get their first taste of competitive cricket since March when they assemble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba for their first practice match, geared towards preparing the team for next February’s Regional Super50 competition.

Hills siblings, Christina and Josiah, marched into singles finals and Charles Devaux almost pulled off the upset of the season when the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament continued yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

DERRON DOUGLAS and Jonathan Cottay picked up from where they left off before the coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown over the weekend in the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Junior Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

