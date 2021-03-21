After an off-season of rumours and conjecture, Inter Miami have ended their search for a starting left-back with the signing of Trinidad and Tobago international Joevin Jones.
“I’m very excited. Inter Miami is a big club, the people behind it are awesome. I’m excited to join and I can’t wait to be there. I’m most excited to just come to South Florida and try to win trophies and help the team reach its goals.”
Jones, 29, makes the jump to South Florida after spending the last two years with the Seattle Sounders. A skilful player who can play both as a fullback and winger, Jones will bring MLS Cup-winning experience to a locker room that got significantly younger during the off-season.
Going into 2021, it was clear that newly appointed Sporting Director Chris Henderson had his work cut out for him to find the right fit for what Miami head coach and former Manchester United footballer Phil Neville needs on the pitch.
Neville likes his fullbacks to help provide the width in attack. While his wingers cut in, combining with the two central midfielders, the fullback’s job is to hug the touchline and help support the front line, taking defenders on to get the byline to either whip in a cross or make room for themselves to get a shot off.
Jones thrives on getting down the flanks and helping out his attacking line as much as possible. His positional versatility and willingness to get forward will provide Inter Miami tactical flexibility as well. Jones should be able to fit in seamlessly into Neville’s setup; the Englishman values possession, winning the ball back as quickly as possible, and making the team compact defensively so they’ll be difficult to break down.
Thanks to Jones’ pace and technical ability, Miami’s left-hand side will have an attacking outlet and a solid defender with recovery speed. Presumed to be the starter, Jones’ experience and skillset will give Miami a different look at a position they desperately needed to fix. It’s safe to say that the Inter Miami of 2020 will look very different in 2021.
(playathroughball.substack.com)