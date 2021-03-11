Inter Miami CF announced yesterday that they had signed two-time MLS Cup and four-time MLS Western Conference champion Joevin Jones to a two-year contract. The versatile MLS veteran and Trinidad and Tobago international, who can play as a left back and left midfielder, joins the Club as a free agent after four seasons with the Seattle Sounders FC.

“Joevin is a talented player with great title-winning MLS experience who can feature in a number of positions” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director. “I know Joevin well from my time in Seattle. He has the technical ability to change games and will be a good fit with us at Inter Miami.”

Jones, 29, joined the Sounders in January 2016 and spent four seasons with the club over two stints, winning the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, and the Western Conference in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He started in all four MLS Cup finals, scoring his penalty in the title-clinching penalty shootout of 2016.

Last season, Jones played a key role in helping the Sounders FC reach the 2020 MLS Cup, featuring in a defence that conceded the least goals in the Western Conference, making 17 total appearances, 14 of them starts — including the final — and registering two goals and three assists. The versatile wide player also put together a standout campaign in 2017 in which he registered 11 regular season assists and two postseason assists en route to the MLS Cup final. Over both stints in Seattle, Jones made 93 regular season appearances, 76 of them starts, and tallied five goals and 19 assists.

Soca Warriors leave in a week

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors footballers are due to leave in a week’s time for their first Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.

T&T will play Guyana from 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Estadio Panamericano in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic before flying to Puerto Rico for a similar qualifier three days later from 7 p.m. at the Estadio Centroamericano in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

WI try to repeat

Repeat what worked well, tighten up on a couple of loose areas and brace for a tougher fight. That is what the West Indies will be focusing on doing as they look to clinch the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with another win in the second game bowling off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 9.30 a.m. today.

Hopes of racing back by month’s end

HORSE racing could return to Santa Rosa Park, Arima, by month’s end.

After last week Saturday’s card was cancelled because of a boycott by the riders, Arima Race Club chief executive officer Kenwyn Ogeer stated that “racing has been shut down until further notice.”

Jarlarnie Seales is trial match-winner

After spin dominated the first two days of the third Red Force three-day trial match, fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales got fired up on the final day to finish with four wickets for 54 runs to help the Keagan Simmons XI to a ten-run victory over the Steven Katwaroo XI at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.

Carifta pushed back to August

The 2021 Carifta Games will now be staged in August.

The regional junior track and field championships were originally scheduled for Easter weekend, in Bermuda, but were postponed because of the challenges of Covid-19. The meet was rescheduled to the first weekend in July, but has now been pushed back to August 13-15 because of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams.

Juniors head to Tobago tourney

THE Ready twins and Hills siblings will be attempting to capture titles in the Crusoe Isle Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park, Tobago.

The inaugural tournament will take place over the next three days and there will only be singles action in the Under-12 and 16 categories.