Inter Miami CF announced yesterday that they had signed two-time MLS Cup and four-time MLS Western Conference champion Joevin Jones to a two-year contract. The versatile MLS veteran and Trinidad and Tobago international, who can play as a left back and left midfielder, joins the Club as a free agent after four seasons with the Seattle Sounders FC.
“Joevin is a talented player with great title-winning MLS experience who can feature in a number of positions” said Chris Henderson, Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director. “I know Joevin well from my time in Seattle. He has the technical ability to change games and will be a good fit with us at Inter Miami.”
Jones, 29, joined the Sounders in January 2016 and spent four seasons with the club over two stints, winning the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019, and the Western Conference in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020. He started in all four MLS Cup finals, scoring his penalty in the title-clinching penalty shootout of 2016.
Last season, Jones played a key role in helping the Sounders FC reach the 2020 MLS Cup, featuring in a defence that conceded the least goals in the Western Conference, making 17 total appearances, 14 of them starts — including the final — and registering two goals and three assists. The versatile wide player also put together a standout campaign in 2017 in which he registered 11 regular season assists and two postseason assists en route to the MLS Cup final. Over both stints in Seattle, Jones made 93 regular season appearances, 76 of them starts, and tallied five goals and 19 assists.