Joevin: Opening win important

JOEVIN JONES, the former United-States-based Major League Soccer (MLS) player believes that Trinidad and Tobago need victory from their opening 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier and he is putting everything in to help achieve such.

T&T play their opening two qualifiers on the road, against Guyana in the Dominican Republic on March 25, before traveling to Puerto Rico to face the host country on March 28.

“I think we can go out there and look for the three points to get a win in our first game,” Jones stated, following a training session at Hasely Crawford featuring local and USA-based footballers.

“I think we really focused right now,” added Jones. “Looking forward to the upcoming days and the hard work and the upcoming game against Guyana.”

Jones, 29, is currently out of contract after spending the last six years with clubs in Finland, the USA and Germany. He also believes that Guyana will be tougher than in the past, due to the presence of several UK-born players in their squad.

“I think if you look back at the Gold Cup against Guyana it was not an easy match for us, they gave us a run,” said Jones. “I think it will be difficult because we might be missing some players but also we have some local talent here that we can go out and get the job done.”

Also without a club after spending much of last season on the bench for Real Salt Lake, younger brother Alvin Jones is impressed by the attitude shown by brother Joevin in training.

“He looked very focused right now. His professionalism is spreading throughout the team. Other guys are feeding off of it and that is the kind of thing we need right now to spread around the team because we have three weeks,” Alvin stated.

TTCB hails ‘exceptional’ Pollard

TTCB hails ‘exceptional’ Pollard

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) had hailed West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard’s six-hitting feat against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International on Wednesday.

Pollard became the third man to hit six sixes in an international match after South Africa’s Hershelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh of India when he did so against Akila Dananjaya as West Indies beat the Sri Lankans by four wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WI go again

WI go again

The first match was won spectacularly, but West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard wants a tighter performance this evening in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka, bowling off at 6 p.m. today at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Windies won Wednesday’s first match of three in the series through an explosive innings of 38 from Pollard who struck six sixes in one over from Akila Dananjaya after the bowler had put the home side in a spin by taking a hat-trick.

However, while the Windies survived that opening test, Pollard said yesterday they will be looking for improvement with the bat and in the field as they seek to wrap up the series.

‘Good advert for cricket’

‘Good advert for cricket’

Big sixes and batting collapses were both prominent in the opening T20 International between the West Indies and Sri Lanka which marked the international debut of the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday night.

Paul wins twice at NAAA meet

Paul wins twice at NAAA meet

Gianna Paul and Kimani Kent were both in winners’ row twice at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) 2021 Track and Field Series #3 meet, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

Ready to work

Ready to work

NEWLY-ELECTED Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams said she will consider appointing a local developmental coach to assist clubs in developing local talent and their programmes.

It is one of the priorities of the new executive that will serve for the next two years after she defeated Joseph Roberts 61-42 at the TTCF’s AGM last Saturday.