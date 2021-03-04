Joevin: Opening win important

JOEVIN JONES, the former United-States-based Major League Soccer (MLS) player believes that Trinidad and Tobago need victory from their opening 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier and he is putting everything in to help achieve such.
T&T play their opening two qualifiers on the road, against Guyana in the Dominican Republic on March 25, before traveling to Puerto Rico to face the host country on March 28.
“I think we can go out there and look for the three points to get a win in our first game,” Jones stated, following a training session at Hasely Crawford featuring local and USA-based footballers.
“I think we really focused right now,” added Jones. “Looking forward to the upcoming days and the hard work and the upcoming game against Guyana.”
Jones, 29, is currently out of contract after spending the last six years with clubs in Finland, the USA and Germany. He also believes that Guyana will be tougher than in the past, due to the presence of several UK-born players in their squad.
“I think if you look back at the Gold Cup against Guyana it was not an easy match for us, they gave us a run,” said Jones. “I think it will be difficult because we might be missing some players but also we have some local talent here that we can go out and get the job done.”
Also without a club after spending much of last season on the bench for Real Salt Lake, younger brother Alvin Jones is impressed by the attitude shown by brother Joevin in training.
“He looked very focused right now. His professionalism is spreading throughout the team. Other guys are feeding off of it and that is the kind of thing we need right now to spread around the team because we have three weeks,” Alvin stated.