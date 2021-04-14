Joevin ready

A limited number of fans and media members finally got a chance to see what the revamped Inter Miami looks like under new coach and former Manchester United footballer Phil Neville, as the team held an intra-squad scrimmage at the recently-named DRV PNK Stadium.
It was the team’s last test before its season opener on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The club cancelled four pre-season matches in the past few weeks, which means Inter Miami will enter its season opener without a single pre-season test against an MLS opponent.
Its only preparation matches were against the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Miami FC, both USL (Second tier) clubs. Neville said despite the lack of pre-season matches, he feels the team is ready for its season opener. A (limited capacity) sellout crowd of 8,000 fans is expected for the game against the Galaxy.
“Ultimately, we’ll find out Sunday how ready physically we are,” he said. “The situation’s been out of our hands, we’ve tried to be positive about it, and it’s not an excuse. We are ready to play LA Galaxy, and physically fit enough to play them.”
Inter Miami wrapped up pre-season last Sunday with an intra-squad scrimmage at Drv Pnk Stadium. Recently-signed Trinidad and Tobago defender Joevin Jones lined up with the Heron White squad, the presumed season starters which beat the projected reserves 3-1 in last Sunday’s scrimmage match, thanks to goals from Robbie Robinson, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Kelvin Leerdam. The losing side’s lone goal came from Edison Azcona.
The line-up for the white team, presumably the projected starters, included goalkeeper John McCarthy; defenders Leerdam, Nico Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Joevin Jones; holding midfielders Gregore and French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi; right wing Lewis Morgan, centre mid Rodolfo Pizarro, left wing Robbie Robinson; and former Argentina star Gonzalo Higuain up top at centre forward.
“(Sunday) was more about the physical side than what I saw from a technical point of view,” Neville said. “I wanted them to get 90 minutes under the belt. It’s no secret that we’ve had pretty bad luck with games being cancelled, so I wanted to get 90 minutes in their legs. I don’t want us to get in the game (Sunday) and be short physically.”