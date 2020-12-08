Joevin’s Sounders beat Molino’s Minnesota

Gustav Svensson’s second-half stoppage-time game-winner capped an incredible surge from Seattle Sounders who came from two goals down for a stunning 3-2 win over Minnesota United, in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup playoffs on Monday night.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Joevin Jones will now contest a fourth MLS Cup final, two of which with his current Major League Soccer team. Meanwhile, his countryman Kevin Molino, who scored 13 goals this season and inspired a relatively young Minnesota team to a debut appearance in the Western Finals, sees his season come to an end.
Jones played for 77 minutes before being replaced by match-winner Svensson, while Molino played the entire match for the ‘Loons’. Prior to the start of the final, Jones and Molino posed for a photo while bringing attention to a recent upsurge in violence against women in their homeland, urging their protection.
The Sounders are 90 minutes away from winning their third MLS Cup and are into a fourth final in the last five years — having won in 2016 and 2019. They’ve made the Audi MLS Cup playoffs every year since entering the MLS in 2009, and continually find a way when the going gets tough. Monday’s effort was as tough as it gets.
After facing a 2-0 deficit, Sounders first found a lifeline in the 75th minute through Will Bruin. The second-half substitute lashed home a second effort after Ruidiaz’s initial effort was blocked, and Bruin reacted first to beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair with a crisp finish that made it 2-1.
While Sounders stormed back, the first two-thirds of the game set up another Minnesota upset sparked by Emanuel Reynoso’s free-kick, won for a foul on Molino. Reynoso’s effort gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, with the Argentine No. 10 bending his free kick up and over the wall into the side netting as it evaded Stefan Frei’s outstretched arms.
French centre-back Bakaye Dibassy’s header then gave the ‘Loons’ a 2-0 lead in the 67th minute, and even after Brut cut the lead, Minnesota were moments away from a first final before they folded under Sounders pressure.
Peruvian international Raul Ruidiaz equalised in the 89th minute, making it 2-2, when wide open at the back-post off a corner kick.
And four minutes later, Svensson headed in a cross deep into added-on time.