Stern John

FORMER T&T STRIKER: Stern John

The St Lucia Football Association yesterday (Sun, May 22) confirm the appointment of Trinidadian Stern John as head coach of its senior men’s national team.

A former Trinidad and Tobago national striker, John’s first coaching assignment was at youth level in his home country, before taking up the job as Anguilla head coach, prior to the St Lucia appointment.

Commenting on his latest appointment, John expressed delight on his new role. “I am delighted to have been appointed head coach of the St Lucia men’s national team. I’d like to this opportunity to thank the president of the FA and his team for showing their confidence in me with the appointment,” John said. “A new journey begins this month and I believe that with the right mindset and with a proper, calculated approach with the necessary support, we can put St Lucia back on the football map in our region.

John’s first order of business with be preparing the Senior Men’s Team for its opening CONCACAF Nations League encounter away to Dominica on June 9 and at home to Anguilla on June 12.

“The president and the FA have a clear vision of what they want to achieve and the direction they want to take the football. I will give it my all to try and bring some level of respect and stability to the national team and hopefully some smiles to the people of St Lucia again,” John added.

Stern John, a former standout player for Trinidad and Tobago, appearing at the 2006 FIFA World Cup Finals for the “Soca Warriors” has also served as the Head Coach for the Anguilla men’s senior national team and is a former Assistant Coach for the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s team.

He was also the head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago U-17 men’s team in 2019. As a player, John amassed 70 goals in 115 international appearances for his country and is currently 18th on the list of Leading Goalscorer in International football.

