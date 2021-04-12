John bags double gold

Safiya John struck gold in the women’s 100 metres hurdles and high jump events at the Little Rock Invitational, in Arkansas, USA, on Saturday.
John clocked 14.22 seconds in the sprint hurdles and cleared 1.70 metres in the high jump. Her University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Caitlin Ragoonanan seized silver in the women’s triple jump with an 11.59m effort. Ragoonanan’s wind-assisted 5.66m leap earned her seventh spot in the long jump.
Pine Bluff’s Franklyn Stanislaus finished fourth in the men’s long jump with a 6.93m effort. He was eighth overall in the 200m in a wind-aided 23.50 seconds and 13th in the shot put at 10.78m. In the women’s 100m dash, another Pine Bluff athlete, Je-Risa James was 22nd in 13.90.
At the Texas A&M Team Invitational, Deon Lendore finished second in the men’s 200m in a windy 20.40 seconds. In Kansas, Tonya Nero returned a time of 35 minutes, 51.83 seconds for second spot in the Wichita State Open women’s 10,000m. In Colorado, University of Colorado (CU) student Tamia Badal picked up CU Invitational women’s 400m hurdles silver in 1:00.60.
At the Sting Invite, in Delaware, Aaron Lewis finished second in the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.36 seconds. Lewis also competed at the Aggie Invitational, in North Carolina. The Coppin State University student was fifth overall in the 110 hurdles preliminaries in 14.30, but was a non-finisher in the final.
In Alabama, University of Alabama quarter-miler Joshua Jacob St Clair clocked 47.26 seconds to finish third overall in the Crimson Tide Invitational men’s 400m event.
At the Masked Rider Open, in Texas, Tyrell Edwards bagged men’s 200m bronze in 20.97 seconds. His New Mexico Junior College teammate, Timothy Frederick was 22nd overall in 22.10. Frederick was 18th fastest in the 100 in 10.95.
Wayland Baptist University’s Che Lara completed his lap of the track in 47.55 seconds for 10th spot in the men’s 400m. And in the women’s 400, South Plains College freshman Camille Lewis was 12th in 56.89.
At the Friends University Spring Open, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock captured bronze in the men’s 100m and 200m events. The Butler Community College student clocked 10.43 seconds in the 100 and 21.28 in the longer sprint. Elcock’s Butler teammate, Judah Taylor was fourth in the men’s 400 in 48.94.
At the Big Ten Invite #2 meet, in Indiana, University of Illinois sophomore Kashief King finished first in his section and fourth overall in the men’s 200m in 21.85.
In Georgia, Eastern Michigan University senior Alisha St Louis was fifth in the Spec Towns Invitational women’s triple jump with a 12.02m effort. And at the Flames Invitational, in Tennessee, Lee University sprinter Ian Thomas was 36th fastest in the men’s 200m in 22.26.