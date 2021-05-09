Safiya John struck gold twice at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, USA, on the weekend.
John accumulated 5,450 points for a runaway victory in the women’s heptathlon. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student topped all seven disciplines to finish more than 1,300 points ahead of her closest rival.
John was also golden in the individual 100 metres hurdles, getting to the line in 13.66 seconds. She picked up silver in the high jump with a 1.67 metres clearance. John produced a 12.27m effort for fourth spot in the triple jump. Her Pine Bluff teammate, Caitlin Ragoonanan was sixth at 12.08. Ragoonanan and John were seventh and 10th, respectively, in the long jump at 5.59 and 5.48.
Kymoi Noray grabbed women’s javelin gold. The Jackson State University student landed the spear 42.48m.
Franklyn Stanislaus earned 6,134 points to secure silver in the men’s decathlon. The Pine Bluff athlete finished seventh in the individual 110m hurdles final in 15.30 seconds. He was faster in the qualifying round, getting home in 14.74.
Adell Colthrust clocked a personal best 10.36 seconds to finish fourth in the men’s 100m final. The Jackson State sprinter was fourth too in the 200 in a wind-aided 21.03. He clocked a personal best 21.30 in the preliminaries.
Stanislaus finished eighth in the pole vault with a 3.25m clearance and eighth in the javelin with a 35.72m throw. Another Pine Bluff student, Clement Campbell Jr produced a 6.70m leap to claim ninth spot in the men’s long jump. Stanislaus was 10th at 6.63.
Stanislaus cleared the bar at 1.78m to finish 12th in the high jump. And Pine Bluff freshman Joanna Rogers returned a time of two minutes, 33.10 seconds for 14th spot overall in the women’s 800m.
Sparkle McKnight emerged victorious in the Arkansas Twilight meet women’s 400m hurdles. McKnight stopped the clock at 56.82 seconds.
At the Aggie Invitational, in Texas, Tyra Gittens topped the women’s high jump field with a 1.84m clearance. The Texas A&M University student also competed in the shot put, finishing second with a 13.58m throw.
Also in Texas, Angelo State University’s Talena Murray captured Lone Star Championship women’s javelin silver with a 47.65m effort. West Texas A&M University junior Asha James bagged bronze at 44.94.
At the Air Force Twilight Open, in Colorado, Tamia Badal earned women’s 400m hurdles silver. The University of Colorado freshman produced a 1:02.13 run. Jabari Fox finished first in his section and fourth overall in the South Dakota Tune-Up men’s 200m. The University of Northern Iowa athlete clocked 21.63 seconds.
Ianna Roach was fifth in the Wisconsin B1G Invitational women’s shot put event. The University of Iowa student landed the shot 14.42m. And at the Tom Tellez Invitational, in Texas, Renny Quow finished 14th overall in the men’s 200m. Quow got to the line in a wind-assisted 21.39 seconds.