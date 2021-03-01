Safiya John produced a golden run in the women’s 60 metres hurdles final at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Alabama, USA, last Thursday. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student stopped the clock at 8.64 seconds.
John was also impressive in the long jump, bagging bronze with a 5.67 metres leap. Her Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Caitlin Ragoonanan, jumped 5.34m to finish tenth. Ragoonanan was fourth in the triple jump at 11.85m. And John cleared 1.55m for fifth spot in the high jump.
Meanwhile, Adell Colthrust got to the line in 6.78 seconds to secure silver in the men’s 60m dash. In the qualifying round, the Jackson State University freshman clocked a personal best 6.76 to progress to the final second fastest. Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Clement Campbell Jr was 11th overall at 7.00. Colthrust finished fifth in the 200m with a 22.25 run.
Je-Risa James grabbed bronze in the women’s 800m. The Arkansas at Pine Bluff senior returned a time of two minutes, 21.05 seconds.
Franklyn Stanislaus finished fifth in the men’s 60m hurdles final in 8.71 seconds. The Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior clocked a personal best 8.51 in the preliminary round. Stanislaus cleared the bar at 1.86m to finish sixth in the high jump. Campbell Jr and Stanislaus were sixth and ninth, respectively, in the long jump. Campbell Jr jumped 6.84m and Stanislaus 6.50m.
Jackson State’s Kymoi Noray finished 16th in the women’s weight throw with a 9.61m effort. And Ragoonanan’s twin sister and Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Chelsea Ragoonanan was 17th overall in the women’s 400m in 1:00.90.
At the Big 12 Championships, in Texas, Tatianna Martinez finished 10th overall in the women’s 400m and 18th in the 200m. The Texas Christian University (TCU) sophomore clocked 55.79 seconds in the 400 and 24.92 in the shorter event.