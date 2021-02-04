John grabs KMS gold

Safiya John was golden in the women’s 60 metres hurdles at the Kevin M. Stephen (KMS) Open indoor meet in Alabama, USA, on Sunday. John stopped the clock at 8.53 seconds. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student had clocked 8.63 in both the preliminaries and semis.
Union College sophomore Jamellia Potts finished eighth in the women’s triple jump with a 10.99 metres effort. Pine Bluff’s Caitlin Ragoonanan was 10th at 10.86. Potts finished ninth in the long jump with a 5.29m leap.
Franklyn Stanislaus disturbed the sand at 6.50m for 10th spot in the men’s long jump. The Pine Bluff junior was 12th in the high jump with a 1.80m clearance. John cleared the bar at 1.55 to finish 12th in the women’s high jump.
Stanislaus clocked 9.07 seconds for 15th spot overall in the men’s 60m hurdles semis. The top eight progressed to the final. Stanislaus was 16th fastest in the opening round in 8.82. And Ragoonanan got to the line in 8.22 for 44th spot in the women’s 60m dash.
Former national athlete Kevin M. Stephen hosts the KMS Open every year. The Queen’s Royal College old boy is well known on the American collegiate circuit, having served as head coach at the University of Southern Mississippi for seven years.
At the South Plains College Indoor Invite #1 meet in Texas, on Friday, Justin Guy won the men’s 60m hurdles in 8.18 seconds and finished sixth in the 60m dash in 7.39. His South Plains College teammate, Camille Lewis returned a time of two minutes, 25.03 seconds to strike gold in the women’s 800m.