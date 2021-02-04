John grabs KMS gold

A big total on day three will be critical to any success for West Indies in the opening Test, says interim captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

West Indies finished the second day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium yesterday on 75 for two, still 355 runs adrift of Bangladesh’s first innings of 430.

Brathwaite, who was unbeaten on 49, said he believed the wicket would remain good enough for batting over the next day, in order for his side to post a strong score.