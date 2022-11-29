John John to LSU

“I hope I can reach the highest levels and continue to give the people in my community of John John, Laventille hope that they can do the same as me or even better in any area of life.”
Shakeem McKay leaves for the United States in January to take up an athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University (LSU). He will study kinesiology. The 19-year-old sprinter is keen to use his successes on the track and in the classroom to inspire his peers.
“I am extremely happy and grateful for this opportunity,” McKay tells the Express. “I’m doing this for all the youths who were told they would not make it, who were told their dreams are impossible, told they can’t do something because of the area they’re from or their background. Time to make a change because we have the talent. We just need the opportunity.”
At the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, in July, McKay helped Trinidad and Tobago to fifth spot in the men’s 4x400 metres final. He teamed up with Dwight St Hillaire, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Asa Guevara for a three minutes, 00.03 seconds clocking.
In an article on the LSU Athletics website, www.lsusports.net, the school’s track and field head coach, Dennis Shaver said McKay “will be another strong addition to our team for this upcoming season.”
LSU was not the only American university seeking the services of the Abilene Wildcats athlete.
“I also had offers from Auburn University,” says McKay, “Texas A&M University, University of Tennessee and Arizona State University. I also had the interest of schools such as Ohio State University, Texas State University, University of Alabama, South Plains College and some other colleges.”
LSU, though, got the nod. “I chose LSU because over the years Coach Shaver and his staff have proven time and time again they can create champions, not just on the collegiate level but also at the professional and international level as well.
“Also,” McKay continues, “at my official recruiting visit at LSU in October, being surrounded by champions I felt comfortable with the athletic team and as though I was a part of the group and the school already. After reviewing the training methods and the programmes, I believe that LSU definitely has the right environment for me to become better and get to the next level.”
McKay will continue a tradition that has seen some of T&T’s top athletes wear the purple and gold of LSU. The most successful T&T/LSU athlete is triple Olympic medallist Richard “Torpedo” Thompson.
Torpedo’s wife, Monique Thompson (formerly Cabral), her fellow sprinters Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Semoy Hackett and Shermund Allsop, quarter-miler Ade Alleyne-Forte, half-miler Jamaal James, and jumpers LeJuan Simon (deceased) and Kyron Blaise also attended LSU, while thrower Jaden James is a freshman at the school.
“I would not say Richard Thompson’s success was directly a factor in my decision,” says McKay, “but he is certainly one of the many great athletes produced by the university and an example of what any athlete from T&T could go to university and achieve.
“While speaking to Richard and getting closer to him personally, I also found out that we both attended Newtown Boys’ RC School and then went on to Queen’s Royal College before choosing LSU.”
McKay is a versatile sprinter, and is expected to do battle for LSU in the 100-metre, 200-metre and 400-metre events.
“I can’t see myself permanently cutting an event or two to focus on another. The most I may do is train for a specific event for a particular competition according to the shape I’m in or to follow the structure of my preparation/training plan. I don’t want to limit myself because I don’t believe in limits. I want to be great and believe that I can be at all three events.
“My goal as a collegiate athlete,” McKay continues, “is to progress in such a way that I can dominate the collegiate circuit and transition into becoming a world class professional athlete without being burnt and worn out from the amount of continuous intense competitions back-to-back in college.”
McKay just missed out on boys’ under-20 200m bronze at the 2022 Carifta Games, in Jamaica, finishing fourth in the final in 21.79 seconds. Next year, the rising track star will be too old to compete in the junior category, and will campaign in the senior ranks.
“My goals for 2023 are to adapt to the collegiate circuit, compete injury-free and at optimum fitness level throughout my collegiate season and qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary to represent T&T to the best of my ability.
“My overall career goals,” McKay explains, “are mainly focused on being the best person I can be and to be a better person holistically each year than I was in the previous season. Along with this, I also hope to attain the highest spot on the podium at the international level and professional circuit with longevity.”
Training for elite level sport is hard work. McKay, though, is a highly motivated athlete.
“My main sources of inspiration in track and field are my support system which always keeps me pushing no matter the outcome or setback, my coaches who continuously push me to do and be better, and my hunger to be the best at whatever I do.
“Another main source of inspiration is representing my community of John John, Laventille to the best of my ability, and showing the world what we have to offer if given the opportunity.”