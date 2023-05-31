ROAD RUNNERS Kelvin Johnson and Candace Goodial were the male and female winners of the inaugural EPIC 5km road race staged in Port of Spain, last Saturday.
Johnson beat the field of over 200 runners in a time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds, almost a minute faster than second-placed Lionel Dandrade (17:34).
On the ladies’ side, Goodial was the winner in 26 minutes, 46 seconds and was the 24th overall finisher. The race started and ended at the Nelson Mandela Park and saw the runners journey through parts of St Clair and a lap of the Queen’s Park Savannah.
The race was organised to raise funds for the Chickland Children’s Home, run by the Wesleyan Holiness Church of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to Race Director Connell Lord, the event was a success due to two main factors.
“The first being the ability to help raise national awareness about the Chickland Children’s Home and its needs. It’s a start in the right direction in my opinion. The aim was also to help expose and educate our community and various church branches on the importance of their mental and physical health through sport participation,” Lord said, “So, yes, it was a success as this was our first time doing this type of event. The reviews thus far have encouraged us to continue. It was all about Empowering People Initiating Change (EPIC).”
Lord said he hopes in years to come the event will grow to attract hundreds more runners and become a significant fund-raiser.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Romany, who recently won the Eastern Credit Union 15k road race and Shardie Mahabir won the annual Metronomes 5k road race on Indian Arrival Day. The event was staged in Penal and got off to a 6am start, with the start and finish at the Govindra Roopnarine Recreation Ground. Close to 500 runners took part in the elite and fun divisions of the 5k.
EPIC 5k Results:
Men
1. Kelvin Johnson 16:35
2. Lionel Dandrade 17:34
3. Guswil George 17:37
Women
1. Candace Goodial 26:46
2. Nabila Holder 27:29
3. Shivam Rampersad 27:54
Metronome 5k Results:
Men
1. Nicholas Romany 16:24
2. Kelvin Johnson 17:22
3. Errol Williams 17:31
Women
1. Shardie Mahabir 22:09
2. Judith Petrie 22:37
3. April Francis 23:15