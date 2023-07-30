Johnson hits century to lead Jamaica fightback

In-form left-hander Jordan Johnson struck a splendid unbeaten hundred to rescue Jamaica and help them dominate the final two sessions, on the opening day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day final against Barbados, yesterday.
Sent in to bat at the Arnos Vale Stadium, Jamaica found themselves pinned back at 59 for three at lunch and lost another wicket inside the first 40 minutes following the resumption, to be in deeper trouble at 78 for four.
However, Johnson carved out a high class 118 not out, facing 226 deliveries and counting half-dozen fours and a six to deny Barbados further success, as Jamaica reached 217 for four at the close.
He received support from Brian Barnes who hit an invaluable unbeaten 59, an innings which has required 144 balls and included a single four. Together, the pair have so far added 139 for the fifth wicket, the partnership halted by the rain which ended play with eight overs left.
Following a delayed start due to the adverse weather, Johnson found himself at the crease as early as the fifth over with six runs on the board when Adrian Weir (3) pulled a short ball from seamer Raneico Smith, for Jaden Leacock to take a tumbling catch at backward square.
And they were set back further when Trevaun Williams edged a defensive prod at one that turned sharply from left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy, to be caught at the wicket for 10 at 28 for two.
Johnson and Steven Wedderburn (6) then propped up the innings in a 23-run third wicket stand, and appeared to be taking Jamaica safely to lunch.
However, off-spinner Saurav Worrell struck 10 minutes before the break, getting Wedderburn to edge a drive to first slip where Joshua Dorne held a smart catch moving to his right.
Unbeaten on 34 at lunch, Johnson put on 27 with Justin Beckford (9) but once Sealy (2-51) broke the stand, Barbados were firmly in control. But Johnson remained resolute, and along with Barnes, carried Jamaica to tea without alarm on 148 for four.
Johnson was unbeaten on 81 at the break with Barnes on 31, and raised three figures when he punched a full toss from off-spinner Dorne to deep mid-off and sprinted a couple. Barnes had reached his half-century two overs earlier by tucking Sealy into the on-side and ambling a single.
Summarised scores:
JAMAICA 217 for four (Jordan Johnson 118 no, Brian Barnes 59 no; Nathan Sealy 2-51) vs BARBADOS