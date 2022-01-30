Johnson, Mahabir top T&T Marathon

Kelvin Johnson

CHAMPION: Kelvin Johnson crosses the finish line on the bicycle path in Chaguaramas, yesterday, to win the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) 40th Edition title. The Guyanese-born runner returned a time of two hours, 55 minutes and 33 seconds.

Kelvin Johnson captured the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) 40th Edition title, in Chaguaramas, yesterday.

Running four laps of the bicycle path, Johnson completed the 26.2-mile race in two hours, 55 minutes, 33 seconds. The Guyanese-born athlete earned $7,500 for his early morning run on the western peninsula.

Elvis Turner clocked 2:58:58 to finish second in the men’s race, with third spot going to 2005 champion Curtis Cox in 3:25:22. Anand Baal (3:35:45) and Narvin Beharry (3:36:00) were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Shardie Mahabir was impressive in the women’s race, crossing the finish line in 3:38:51 to claim the $7,500 top prize. Tenth in 2020 in 4:06:57, Mahabir showcased the results of two years of hard work, improving her time by more than 28 minutes in spite of all the challenges that have come with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chantel Le Maitre produced a strong challenge, but had to settle for the runner-up spot in 3:40:00. Alana Lee Wo finished third in 4:16:47, getting home ahead of Leigh-Ann Benjamin-Campbell (4:17:15) and Corene Procope (4:20:06).

Thomas Sealy and Dr Gordon Naraynsingh competed in the very first T&T Marathon, in 1983. They were both in Chaguaramas yesterday, clocking 4:29:44 and 4:33:27, respectively, in the 40th Edition event. Running in his 130th 26.2-mile race, Polish marathon globetrotter Ryschard Ellert returned a time of 4:59:36. Ellert has now competed in marathons in 99 countries.

Yesterday’s race, staged in honour of the late Anthony Harford, was the first T&T Marathon on the Chaguaramas bicycle path.

“It was definitely a success,” TTIM chairperson Diane Henderson told the Express. “We had three or four people at water stops, as opposed to over 200, so it was manageable and controlled.

“Within a minute of the start,” Henderson continued, “the field was totally spread out, almost in the order they eventually finished.”

