Kelvin Johnson

MALE OVERALL WINNERS:

First-place

Kelvin

Johnson, centre, stands with Anderson Alexander, left, collecting for second-placed Isaiah Alexander. Also in the picture is Joshaun Collier who placed third. 

KELVIN Johnson and Shardie Mahabir won the inaugural, The Trinidad and Tobago Association of Energy Engineers (TTAEE) 5k cross-country race on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain. The TTAEE is the local chapter of the Association of Electrical Engineers, and the event brought together stakeholders eager to contribute to a greener future.

Johnson and Mahabir have been dominating 5k races in 2023 and were unchallenged as they crossed the finish line at the course which took runners to the grassy surface on the inside of the savannah.

Johnson, who finished in 18 minutes and 21 seconds, was a full minute and ten seconds ahead of second placed Isaiah Alder, while Mahabir was three minutes, 14 seconds faster than second-placed finisher Asma Charles.

Kevin Grant, director of TTAEE, emphasised the significance of selecting a cross-country race to promote healthy living and energy conservation. He stated: “We aim to inspire individuals to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle while raising awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and renewable resources.” He also encouraged others to join the network of energy engineers.

Organisers Bafa Sports, ensured all participants got a taste of alternative and renewable energy sources, with solar panels on display from RESCOTT as well as an electric vehicle provided by HSM Marketing. Additionally, local farmers offered an array of fresh fruits and juices for sale, enhancing the post-race atmosphere on a warm Sunday morning.

According to Bafa Sports, the cross-country race is also being held virtually for overseas chapters of the Association of Electrical Engineers in Atlanta, Georgia. Bafa stated: “This international collaboration showcases the global efforts aimed at promoting a greener future and firmly underscored the shared commitment to sustainable development, which the TTAEE is proud to be a part of.”

Results:

Place

Male

1.Kelvin Johnson 0:18:21, 2.Isaiah Adler 0:19:31, 3.Joshaun Collier 0:19:41.

Female

1.Shardie Mahabir 0:24:04, 2.Asma Charles 0:27:18. 3.Natasha Kelshall-Pantin 0:27:50.

