Kelvin Johnson

ON THE RUN: Overall winner Kelvin Johnson. -Photo courtesy T and T Fun Runners Club

Kelvin Johnson and Samantha Shukla were the men’s and women’s winners at last weekend’s Caura Dash 10k road race. Johnson was the first overall finisher over the hilly course in a time of 36 minutes, 38 seconds. He was followed in second by 46-year-old veteran Richard Jones in 37:19 and in third was Shayne Barran in 37:33.

The evergreen Curtis Cox placed fourth in 37:45. Shukla was the eighth overall finisher in 39:59. The second overall female finisher was Chantel Le Maitre in 46:06 and claiming third among the ladies was Zara Suite-Stewart in 46:28.

The race started a few minutes after its advertised start time of 6.30 a.m., outside the El Dorado East Secondary school on an overcast morning. The 309 runners were sent on their way by Esmond Forde, Member of Parliament for Tunapuna. Runners had to negotiate the rolling lush hills of the Caura Royal Road, with its tight corners and fast downhills also posing a challenge. This race is also unique as participants had to run past the finish line for another 400 metres and then make a u-turn before crossing the line which itself is on a slight uphill.

Johnson also won the 2022 edition of the race. His time then was a slower 40:17 on a slightly longer course.

The Caura dash was promoted and organised by the T&T Fun Runners Club, with timing by Carib Isle Sports.

