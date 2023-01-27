Johnson to defend title

KENYAN runners Joel Limo and Faith Kiptoo will highlight the foreign contingent for the elite category of the 41st edition of the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) that runs off from 5 a.m. tomorrow on a new course.
Defending champion Kelvin Johnson of Guyana will also attempt to retain his crown against a much higher quality field that includes runners from the USA, and other islands from the Caribbean.
TTIM chairwoman Diane Henderson, also the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), explained that just under 200 participants will line up for the main event, one of three under the umbrella of the TTIM for this “Carnival Marathon” weekend.
The action kicks off with an estimated 650 runners in the 5k at 4 p.m. today at the official starting/finish point for all three events, opposite the TGI Friday’s venue on Queen’s Park East.
And after the elite marathon (26.2 miles) sets off to the starter’s pistol at 5 a.m., some 300 runners will embark on their half-marathon (13.1 miles) event from 5:30 a.m.
The traditional St Mary’s Junction, Freeport, to Whitehall course has given way to a course where the runners/walkers begin at the Queen’s Park Savannah, head to South Quay, Port of Spain, then to Arouca for the full marathon, and Petit Bourg for the half, via the Priority Bus Route. They then return to the finish on the closed loop/circuit course.
Last year’s event — staged on a closed circuit course in Chaguaramas during the Covid-19 pandemic, provided the motivation to attempt a new trajectory.
“What we recognised was that the efficiency of the race, although small, was that we could manage the numbers and the water stops and the personnel and the resources,” noted Henderson. She added the new course also gives organisers the opportunity to blood new volunteers in a controlled environment.
And Henderson expects the course to offer new challenges to the runners. “It is actually quite undulating but a fast course so we expect some interesting developments there with the runners,” she said, adding that Voice of Lupus will be one of two charities the TTIM is supporting.
The other is one that will be part of the TTIM experience: the TTOC GOLD Foundation, which replaces the former TTOC #10Golds24 Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund.
It’s the ninth marathon walk being spearheaded by the former TTOC boss Brian Lewis that is used to raise funds and awareness for TTO athletes. Lewis will lead a contingent of 40 walkers in their fund-raising quest as they and the runners will be entertained on course with rhythm sections at the halfway mark for the half-marathon, a music truck along the route and by moko jumbies, blue devils and the sounds of steelpan from the Shell Invaders.
Interested persons can make their financial donation, contribution, or pledge at TTOC Scotia Bank account# 171188 or at the TTOC headquarters on 104 Woodford Street, Newtown, Port of Spain.