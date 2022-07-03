‘Joker’ beats curfew to reach 13th Wimbledon quarter-final

Facing an unexpectedly tough opponent and a pending curfew, Novak Djokovic put his game into another gear to beat both.
The six-time champion reached his 13th Wimbledon quarter-final by beating Dutch wild-card entry Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court.
When Van Rijthoven, ranked 104th, surprisingly won a 50-minute second set, it looked like the match might not finish before Wimbledon’s 11 p.m. (UK time) curfew. But Djokovic sped through the next two sets to wrap up the win with about 20 minutes to spare and ensure he gets a full rest day today.
Djokovic is the three-time defending champion at the All England Club and took his Wimbledon winning streak to 25 matches. He will face Jannik Sinner in the quarters. Van Rijthoven was playing his first Grand Slam tournament.
Kyrgios, Tsitsipas fined for fiery third-round match
Stefanos Tsitsipas was fined US$10,000 by the All England Club, and Nick Kyrgios was docked US$4,000 for actions during their wild third-round match, on Saturday.
The tournament announced the penalties yesterday, a day after Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas in four sets. Things got testy during the match—and there was more dislike for each other expressed during their news conferences.
Tsitsipas’ fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct; he twice was warned by chair umpire Damien Dumusois for ball abuse. Two such code violations automatically result in losing a point.
Kyrgios lost money after Dumusois cited him for an audible obscenity.
This was Kyrgios’ second fine of the tournament. He was penalised US$10,000 for spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him during a first-round victory.