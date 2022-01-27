TEAM TTO’s top swimmer Dylan Carter said the world governing body for aquatics FINA (International Swimming Federation), is not serious about athletes under their purview, after the Lausanne, Switzerland-based body announced the postponement of the already rescheduled FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
That edition of the Worlds had already been postponed from July 16-August 1 last year to facilitate the rescheduled Tokyo2020 Games that ran from July 23 to August 8 in 2021.
FINA’s gala biennial event, that includes swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, and synchronised swimming, had been given a new May 13-29 timeline this year.
But after a FINA bureau meeting last Friday, the world body’s executive took the decision to delay the Championships to July 2023 because of concerns over Covid-19, the spread of the Omicron variant in the host country Japan and other issues related to organising the arrival and accommodation of participants in the coronavirus environment. At this juncture, FINA officials have not indicated what will become of the previously scheduled World Championships in 2023 that was supposed to be held in Doha, Qatar.
The last World championships were held in 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.
To Carter, the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships silver medallist, FINA‘s decision is not considering the effects on athletes.
“I think it’s a joke. Shows that FINA clearly doesn’t care about the athletes. What sporting event is still being postponed five months out in 2022!? Nothing!” Carter said.
He suggested other sporting organisations have managed to host global events in the midst of the pandemic to ensure athletes continue their development and continue to be provided an environment where they can earn a living from their skills, including FINA itself last December.
Carter had planned to attend the Japan Worlds ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games carded for Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.
Asked how this postponement affects his plans for 2022, Carter said: “(It) Doesn’t really throw anything off, just gives me a little more time to rest and build back into it slowly. I’m going to race at the end of next month at the Copa Heller in Mexico.” FINA‘s calendar still includes two major competitions in 2022, both in Kazan, Russia, including the 2022 World Junior Championships scheduled for August 23-28, and the World Short Course Championships slated for December 17-22.
Carter is sure to return to the fourth season of the International Swimming League (ISL), a competition conceived to offer swimmers higher money-earning potential and a League in which the TTO swimmer has participated since its inception.
A date and venue for the 2022 ISL is yet to be determined.
Asked if he would consider splashing into action in the delayed Worlds next year, Carter said:” I don’t know...too soon to say. Depends on what the schedule is like next year. I haven’t looked at it yet.”