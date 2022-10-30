Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

The Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools Football League finals take place today on the main field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Under-15 boys’ final will be contested between St Crispin AC and Nelson Street Boys’ RC and is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. while the Under-11 boys’ final, matching Dunross Preparatory and Newtown Boys’ RC, is scheduled to begin at 10.45 a.m.

The girl’s final has already been decided, with St Agnes AC and Diego Martin Government, finishing first and second-respectively. A medal presentation for the first- and second-placed winners will follow the final match today.