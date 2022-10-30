Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.
Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.
Representing the Carapichaima-based Undisputed Boxing Gym, Jokhu was an impressive unanimous points winner over Nevin Byer. Jokhu leaves on Friday and he will be accompanied by his father, former heavyweight boxer Wendell Jokhu, and head coach Reynold Cox.
The card also saw female fighter Tianna Guy winning over Stephanie Clarke (Biomel Boxing Gym) with the referee stopping the contest. However, Chimere Taylor (Cosmic Boxing Gym) lost her comeback bout against Angel George, of the Golden Fist Boxing Gym, via the referee stopped contest (RSC) route.
Making a return to the sport after a layoff of seven years, Taylor, last represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. Taylor has won silver and bronze at continental Championships in T&T and Ecuador and has her eyes set on the Women’s World Boxing Championship, CAC ,Pan American Games and the 2023 Olympics Qualifier.
Local boxing action is set to continue in November at a venue and date to be announced.
LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.
Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.