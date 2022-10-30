Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

Chimere Taylor

SEVEN-YEAR HIATUS: Female pugilist Chimere Taylor

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.

Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.

Representing the Carapichaima-based Undisputed Boxing Gym, Jokhu was an impressive unanimous points winner over Nevin Byer. Jokhu leaves on Friday and he will be accompanied by his father, former heavyweight boxer Wendell Jokhu, and head coach Reynold Cox.

The card also saw female fighter Tianna Guy winning over Stephanie Clarke (Biomel Boxing Gym) with the referee stopping the contest. However, Chimere Taylor (Cosmic Boxing Gym) lost her comeback bout against Angel George, of the Golden Fist Boxing Gym, via the referee stopped contest (RSC) route.

Making a return to the sport after a layoff of seven years, Taylor, last represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. Taylor has won silver and bronze at continental Championships in T&T and Ecuador and has her eyes set on the Women’s World Boxing Championship, CAC ,Pan American Games and the 2023 Olympics Qualifier.

Local boxing action is set to continue in November at a venue and date to be announced.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PoS primary schools football finals today

The Port of Spain and Environs Primary Schools Football League finals take place today on the main field at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

The Under-15 boys’ final will be contested between St Crispin AC and Nelson Street Boys’ RC and is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. while the Under-11 boys’ final, matching Dunross Preparatory and Newtown Boys’ RC, is scheduled to begin at 10.45 a.m.

The girl’s final has already been decided, with St Agnes AC and Diego Martin Government, finishing first and second-respectively. A medal presentation for the first- and second-placed winners will follow the final match today.

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

Gopee-Scoon: Work together to save industry

THE main players in the horse racing industry have been urged to get together to save the sport.

During a meeting last Friday with stakeholders, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told them to combine and devise a plan to revive the industry, which has been struggling for over a decade.

Derek De Caires confessed that members of three main bodies of the sport — Arima Race Club (ARC), the Betting Levy Board (BLB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Racing Authority (TTRA) — along with other stakeholders in the industry, have already started sharing ideas.

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Pooran: It’s about performing on the day

Defending CG United Super50 champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will start the title defence as favourites.

However, skipper Nicholas Pooran and coach David Furlonge have cautioned the players that having a strong, experienced team, is not enough to guarantee success.

T&T take on the Combined Campuses and Colleges in the opening Zone A game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 2 p.m. today while the Windward Islands Volcanoes will face Guyana Harpy Eagles at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, from 9 a.m.

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

Jokhu gains confidence-boosting win

LOCAL youth boxer Ortega Jokhu is heading to Spain for the IBA World Youth Championship after a convincing warm-up win over Nevin Byer last Friday.

Local boxing resumed following a near three-year break, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Jokhu emerging one of the winners from last Friday’s 13-bout card before a sellout crowd. The event was staged by Undisputed Boxing Gym, at Jerry’s Sports Bar, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

Carty ton hands Hurricanes opening victory

West Indies strokemaker Keacy Carty hit his second regional one-day hundred to help Leeward Islands Hurricanes avert danger and clinch a three-wicket win over a plucky West Indies Academy in the opening game of the Super50 Cup on Saturday night.

With the hosts languishing on 27 for three in the ninth over in pursuit of 191 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the right-handed Carty stepped up with an unbeaten 103 from 120 balls which put his side over the line at the end of the 39th over.

The only other batsman to pass 20 was Terrance Ward with an unbeaten 23 from 30 deliveries, combining with Carty in a crucial seventh wicket stand worth 56 to defy the Academy side

