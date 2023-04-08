Jomal nets winner

Jomal Williams picked up where he left off on his return to El Salvador by scoring the lone goal as his Once Deportivo defeated Santa Tecla 1-0 in the Premiera Division.
Williams was a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team for CONCACAF Nations League B matches against Bahamas on March 24 and Nicaragua three days later.
Last weekend, Williams won and converted a penalty for the away side, his eighth goal in 10 matches this season.
Once Deportivo are third on the table, eight points adrift of leaders and his former club CD Águila (30 pts) and five adrift of second-placed Alianza.