Jomal nets winner

Jomal Williams picked up where he left off on his return to El Salvador by scoring the lone goal as his Once Deportivo defeated Santa Tecla 1-0 in the Premiera Division.

Williams was a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team for CONCACAF Nations League B matches against Bahamas on March 24 and Nicaragua three days later.

Last weekend, Williams won and converted a penalty for the away side, his eighth goal in 10 matches this season.

Once Deportivo are third on the table, eight points adrift of leaders and his former club CD Águila (30 pts) and five adrift of second-placed Alianza.

CARRINGTON SIZZLES

LIAM CARRINGTON broke Dylan Carter’s age-group record when capturing gold in the Boys’ 13-14 50-metre backstroke final on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships in Curaçao. Coming in third to claim bronze was his T&T teammate Anpherne Bernard.

Carter had set the record of 27.41 seconds in 2011. Carrington lowered that mark by seven hundredths of a second with his new national standard of 27.34 on Thursday night, while claiming gold.

Central Zone praises its own U-15 cricketers

Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s (TTCB) Central Zone Council, Kellman Kowlessar, was full of praise for five members of Trinidad and Tobago national Under-15 cricket team currently participating in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship in Antigua.

Don’t forsake Tobago

SHAMFA CUDJOE might have said “Tobago is people too” had she not been Minister of Sport and Community Development.

Instead, the Tobago-born minister called on local sporting bodies to include the special needs of Tobago-based athletes when submitting a budget to her ministry for funding of national teams.

T&T beach soccer men victorious, women beaten

Trinidad and Tobago’s men defeated Bahamas and are through to the semi-final round of the ANOC World Beach Soccer Games Qualifiers taking place in El Salvador. However, the women’s team lost to hosts El Salvador on opening night, Thursday.

The Estádio Nacional Costa del Sol was the stage of an exciting first day of competition.

‘FORCE’ AWAKENED

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended the West Indies Championship on a high after completing a nine-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions on the third day of their final-round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.