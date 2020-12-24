Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

A solid all-round performance from discarded West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse propelled the Wes Hall XI to an upset 24-run victory over the Garfield Sobers XI to win the Barbados Legends Cup on Wednesday.

Nurse, batting at 10, hit the top score of 55 to lead the Hall XI to 238 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs, after they were put into bat on a typically hard, true Kensington Oval pitch in the final of the three-team competition.