Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

Jomal Williams netted his third goal of the season during AD Isidro Metapán’s 3-2 loss to Sonsonate FC on Sunday in the top flight of El Salvador’s football.
Williams, 26, plays for Isidro Metapán one of the traditional big clubs in El Salvador, who are struggling at the bottom of Group A of the top flight with no wins in six matches and three defeats in their last five.
A former W Connection and current Trinidad andTobago international, Williams’ scoring efforts have come in defeats to Sonsonate, Jocoro (3-1) and FAS. His last goal saw him put a powerful half volley past the keeper following a miscued shot by a teammate.