Jomal Williams

PLAYING IN EL SALVADOR: Jomal Williams

Jomal Williams netted his third goal of the season during AD Isidro Metapán’s 3-2 loss to Sonsonate FC on Sunday in the top flight of El Salvador’s football.

Williams, 26, plays for Isidro Metapán one of the traditional big clubs in El Salvador, who are struggling at the bottom of Group A of the top flight with no wins in six matches and three defeats in their last five.

A former W Connection and current Trinidad andTobago international, Williams’ scoring efforts have come in defeats to Sonsonate, Jocoro (3-1) and FAS. His last goal saw him put a powerful half volley past the keeper following a miscued shot by a teammate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nurse stars in Legends Cup

A solid all-round performance from discarded West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse propelled the Wes Hall XI to an upset 24-run victory over the Garfield Sobers XI to win the Barbados Legends Cup on Wednesday.

Nurse, batting at 10, hit the top score of 55 to lead the Hall XI to 238 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs, after they were put into bat on a typically hard, true Kensington Oval pitch in the final of the three-team competition.

HIGH HOPES

HIGH HOPES

FOLLOWING a tumultuous year during which Trinidad and Tobago was temporarily suspended from international football, FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad has in his Christmas message expressed hope for growth in 2021, beginning with the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

Jomal Williams netted his third goal of the season during AD Isidro Metapán’s 3-2 loss to Sonsonate FC on Sunday in the top flight of El Salvador’s football.

Williams, 26, plays for Isidro Metapán one of the traditional big clubs in El Salvador, who are struggling at the bottom of Group A of the top flight with no wins in six matches and three defeats in their last five.

Sponsors sticking with Tokyo Games

Sponsors sticking with Tokyo Games

Tokyo Olympic officials said yesterday they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.

Melbourne on standby for 3rd India Test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia (CA) said yesterday.