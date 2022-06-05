Jomal Williams

SHAKE HIM: Trinidadian Jomal Williams, right, in action for his new El Salvador club CD Águila during a Capital Cup match against MLS club DC United, in the USA last Wednesday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. —Photo courtesy CD Águila

Trinidadian left-midfielder Jomal Williams has changed clubs once again and will next month officially join CD Águila on a free transfer. Williams is already with his new club playing a warm-up tournament in the United States, thus missing out on a spot in Trinidad and Tobago’s CONCACAF Nations League team.

Williams is now with his third Salvadorian club, having played for Metapán and CD Luis Ángel Firpo previously. He has also played with three Mexican clubs since leaving local club W Connection in 2016. His new club Aguila finished a runner-up in the El Salvador Premier League after losing the season-ending 2022 Clausura final 5-4 on penalty kicks to Alianza, following a 1-1 draw in the May 29 final.

The 28-year-old T&T midfielder Williams ended the 2022 season with a best-ever 23 goals from 45 appearances, when playing for CD Luis Ángel Firpo, a Clausura quarter-finalist.

One of four new signees with the Salvadorian club, Williams played for Águila during a 1-1 draw on June 1 against DC United, the American MLS club, during the Capital Cup series.

Williams also started at left midfield as Águila fell 1-0 to Xelajú of Guatemala on Saturday. Unfortunately, double yellow card infringements saw Williams expelled from the game.

