JONATHAN GLEN, the former Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team striker, has retired from professional football and is now likely to concentrate on training.
Glenn’s Icelandic club ÍBV announced the striker’s retirement. Glenn will likely to remain with ÍBV where he is head coach of the club’s junior divisions.
Glenn, 33, is originally from Maloney Gardens and attended St Anthony’s College before moving to the United States to play on scholarship at Saint Leo University, Florida, where he studied psychology and marketing.
Glen was invited to join 2014 Caribbean Cup runners-up Trinidad and Tobago by coach Stephen Hart after a good season in Iceland and made appearances against top four finishers Curacao and Cuba. He is best known for scoring the opening goal during a September 2015 friendly international where he also set up Keron Cummings’ second when T&T led all the way during a 3-3 away draw against Mexico.
Glen has played with three Icelandic clubs and another two in the United States since 2014.
“It is safe to say that Glenn came to ÍBV with energy when he scored 12 goals in his division,” ÍBV stated on their website.
“He then returned in 2019 after saddling around, but in total Glenn has scored 26 goals in 77 games in the league and cup for ÍBV.”