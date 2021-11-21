Jones: Looking at new faces for friendlies

Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones is keen on giving some new faces a chance to shine on their trip to the Dominican Republic where they will face their hosts in two international friendlies on November 26 and 30.
The T&T women’s team will arrive in Santo Domingo today for the two matches at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal.
Jones addressed the media yesterday as the a 22-member squad was announced for the training camp ahead of friendlies as the team continues to prepare for the CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifiers next year. T&T are coming off two friendlies against Panama with both matches ending in draws, 0-0 and 1-1, respectively.
Jones said for the upcoming matches, he wanted to shake things up. “We went a little bit different in this camp,” he told the media after travelling squad was revealed. “There are some faces (here) that I actively seeked out to add to the squad based on their College seasons. There are still quite a few players we want to have (in) the camp before the qualifiers,” he said.
“What we did this time is to try to get a better balanced squad than we had last time to be able to go out and tactically perform. There are a lot of names out there that the public do not know that we have been scouting and actively engaging with to be a part of the squad and I really do see some exciting players coming into the squad in the future,” he continued.
“Trying to qualify for a World Cup, you need a pool of about 35 to 40 players to be able to take you through the different stages and we have an opportunity to see some players that we have not seen so we took this opportunity to call up a few of them. The intention is to have a very competitive squad and that will only drive the standard of the team higher and that is what we need going into World Cup qualifiers,” Jones added.
Of their choice of opponents, Jones said: “Of course it is great for us to continue preparations like this, not only with a training camp but with games against international opposition. What we are trying to do is to build the team up as best as we can before the qualifiers.
“Having another Central American or Latin football team to play against is going to mimic who we are going to play first in the group, come the qualifiers in February, and we this as a really good opportunity to not only get some new players into the squad but to also test our tactical remit for this camp,” he concluded.
T&T women’s squad:
Tenisha Palmer, Naomie Guerra, Dennecia Prince, Kimika Forbes, Kennya Cornder, Collette Morgan,Karyn Forbes, Tsianne Leander, Rhea Belgrave, Jaasiel Forde, Maylee Attin-Johnson, Chelcy Ralph, Akyla Walcott, Raenah Campbell, Liana Hinds, Kedie Johnson, Asha James, Kaydeen Jack, Chelsi Jadoo, Victoria Swift, Lauryn Hutchinson and Chrissy Mitchell.
Staff-- Kenwyne Jones (Head Coach), Charlie Mitchell (Assistant Coach), James Baird (GK Coach), Atiba Downes (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Dr. Anyl Gopeesingh (Team Doctor), Aqiyla Gomez (Team Physiotherapist), Terry Johnson-Jeremiah (Equipment Manager), Alexandria Olton (Sport Psychologist), Kylla Charles (Medical Masseuse), Joanne Daniel (Team Manager).