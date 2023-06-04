Jones nets winner for Club Sando Defence Force, Police draw 1-1

Tiger Tanks Club Sando defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1-0 in their T&T Premier Football League Tier 1 clash, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, in Marabella, yesterday.
Club Sando took the lead early in the second half with Alvin Jones’ right-footed free-kick from just outside the penalty area finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.
That was enough to give Club Sando full points as they maintained their third-place position on the standings. For his game-winning strike, Jones was named Player of the Match and he said the win was vital coming on the back of two losses.
“Coming off two losses, because of passion and pride, no player will want to lose three in a row, so hats off to the boys and kudos for the three points,” said Jones.
The win has also given Club Sando confidence that they can challenge for the top spot.
“These three points gives us hope that we can challenge for first place in the league,” Jones added.
Asked about his match-winner, Jones said: “That’s one of my strengths (set pieces) and this was one of those games that a set-piece decided the game.”
Meanwhile, Club Sando coach Cornell Glen said “It was a hard-fought victory and I am proud of the boys. Rangers are a talented team and I think we held our own.”
He continued: “As I told them before the game, the goal is to carry this momentum into the CONCACAF Shield and we are aspiring to win that competition rather than just showing up to compete,” Glen added.
In the other game yesterday, Defence Force FC and Police FC played to a 1-1 draw at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar. Jabari Mitchell put Police ahead in the 62nd minute before Lashawn Roberts levelled the scoreS in injury time.
On Saturday, Point Fortin Civic Centre defeated Cunupia FC 2-0 thanks to goals from Marcus Joseph and Shackiel Henry while W Connection edged Morvant Caledonia 1-0 with a fourth-minute item from Isaiah Hudson making the difference.
And last Friday night, Kevon Woodley scored a hat-trick to propel San Juan Jabloteh to a 5-1 victory over Central FC. Friday’s other match between AC Port of Spain and Prisons Service FC was postponed.
TTPFL Tier 1 results:
Yesterday
Tiger Tanks Club Sando 1 (Alvin Jones 53rd) vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers
Defence Force FC 1 (Lashawn Roberts 90th) vs Police FC 1 (Jabari Mitchell 62nd)
Saturday
Cunupia FC 0 vs Point Fortin Civic Centre 2 (Marcus Joseph, Shackiel Henry)
Morvant Caledonia 0 vs W Connection 1 (Isaiah Hudson 4th)
Friday
Central FC 1 (Ricardo John 45th) vs San Juan Jabloteh 5 (Jadel Josiah Carter 15th, Kevon Woodley 52nd, 59th, 67th, Ishmael Sawyer 85th)