Jones returns after long layoff

Trinidadian Joevin Jones made his first appearance in a competitive football match since suffering a long-term knee injury, when playing for 20 minutes in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte on May 7. And he was a starter three days later during a 3-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in the US Open Cup.
In the Open Cup win, Jones made his first Inter Miami start since suffering an injury on June 25, 2021. The defender shared his thoughts on the milestone and the expectations he holds for himself ahead of the remainder of the season.
Jones, who turns 31 in August is in his last year of his Miami contract.
“I’m feeling good. I came on at Charlotte for 20 minutes,” Jones told the intermiamicf.com website.
“I felt good and this game I started and played 80+.
“It’s all about getting my confidence back and my momentum and getting match fit to finish the season strong. I’m happy. I feel like my life is back, on the pitch with my bros again and on the field playing in front of amazing fans and happy to be back.”
Head coach Phil Neville was complimentary of the Trinidad and Tobago international Jones’ efforts since his return.
“I thought against Charlotte he was really good when he came on, really composed...Because of the way that Joevin is, because of his laid-back personality, you take for granted how much football means to him...We’re now hoping to see the Joevin Jones that we signed, someone that can be a real asset.”