United States-based Joevin Jones has been named in a 28-man squad named by Trinidad and Tobago football head-coach Angus Eve for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League series.
Eve has gone for a balance of overseas-based players and some local plying their trade in the Ascension Invitational tournament. T&T will play a four-match, League B series, in a ten-day period. The team finishing top of the group earn direct qualification for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup and also earn promotion to League A.
The Soca Warriors are grouped alongside St Vincent & Grenadines, Bahamas and Nicaragua in Group C. T&T play Nicaragua (away) on Friday, before returning home to play Bahamas on June 6. They then meet the SVG away and home, on June 10 & 13, respectively.
Having to play four matches in ten days, Eve said he would need a big squad. “We will definitely need some of these local-based players to supplement what we already have,” said Eve, adding, “We have been doing the work, scouting all the overseas-based players. There are a couple guys with injuries and a couple with no vaccine. Basically, we will be going with the squad that we played with the Courts Caribbean Classic with a couple local additions.”
T&T SQUAD: Marvin Phillip, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith, Aubrey David, Sheldon Bateau, Kareem Moses, Mekeil Williams, Triston Hodge, Keston Julien, Alvin Jones, Shannon Gomez, Joevin Jones, Molik Khan, Daniel Phillips, Duane Muckette, Judah Garcia, Noah Powder, Michael Kedman, Leston Paul, John-Paul Rochford, Jabari Mitchell, Real Gill, Kaihim Thomas, Kevon Goddard, Justin Sadoo, Neveal Hackshaw, Levi Garcia, Marcus Joseph.
MATCH SCHEDULE:
T&T vs Nicaragua, June 3 (away)
T&T vs Bahamas, June 6 (home)
T&T vs SVG, June 10 (away)
T&T vs SVG, June 13 (home)