Jones reveals women’s squad ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers

DOUBLE TEAMED: Trinidad and Tobago women’s midfielder Asha James, centre, in action during a match against their Nicaraguan counterparts earlier this year.

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones yesterday announced his roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifiers away to Turks and Caicos on April 9, and at home to Guyana, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on April 12.

Jones is currently conducting training sessions in Trinidad with the home-based players in preparations for the two crucial matches.

T&T are currently second in Group F with six points on a +3 goal difference behind Guyana on six points on a +11 goal difference. Guyana host Nicaragua on April 8. A total of six teams in the qualifying competition will advance to the final tournament, joining Canada and the United States, who received byes as the top ranked teams.

The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship serves as the CONCACAF qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as for the football tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. The two third-place teams will advance to a Intercontinental playoff.

The semi-finals, final and third-place match of the CONCACAF W Championship will be played in a single elimination format, with the winner of the tournament qualifying for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup, to be held in 2024.

The CONCACAF W Championship runner-up and third-place team will also square off in a CONCACAF Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September, 2023. The winner of the play-in will also qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Further details on ticketing for the April 12 clash against Guyana in Tobago will be released in due course.

SQUAD: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Shani Nakhid-Schuster, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Dennecia Prince, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla Mc Farlane, Maya Matouk Police FC (T&T) F Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Alliyah Trim.

