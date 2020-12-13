Jones’ Sounders come up short

Joevin Jones

HURDLING TIME: Joevin Jones, left, in action for his American club Seattle Sounders.

NEITHER Trinidad and Tobago international Joevin Jones nor his Seattle Sounders outfit seemed to have turned up as Columbus Crew SC recorded an emphatic 3-0 shutout to lift the 2020 MLS Cup on Saturday night.

Having given another uninspiring performance this season, Jones, 29, was one of two Sounders substitutions at half-time, after multiple comments that the T&T midfielder was offering little assistance to under pressure right-back Alexander Rodan. Both were off the field by the 60th minute.

Once again installed in an unfamiliar right-midfield role which he has not excelled this season, the primarily left-footed Jones appeared to be conserving energy for most of the match, offering neither attack or defence to his under pressure team. By half-time coach Brian Schmetzer had seen enough and took him off, along with Cameroonian Nouhou Tolo who has replaced Jones at left-back this season.

Inspired performance

Behind an inspired performance from club-record signing Lucas Zelarayan, the Crew resoundingly denied Sounders a championship repeat and returning to MLS’s summit for the first time since 2008.

Zelarayan put an exclamation point on his MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi performance, icing the game in the 82nd minute by making it 3-0. The Argentine playmaker collected a Luis Diaz pass atop the 18-yard box, then lashed home his left-footed shot to the top corner to cap a clutch performance from the midfielder.

During a dominant first half, the Crew found their reward in the 25th minute when Zelarayan made it 1-0 for the hosts, peeling to the back post and willing a left-footed shot past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, making the most of a deep, early cross from right-back Harrison Afful.

The Crew doubled their lead six minutes later, with Derrick Etienne Jr curling home a delicate shot to the far corner. The Haitian winger earned the 2-0 advantage in the 31st minute, one-timing a right-footed shot with finesse after Zelarayan faked his shot and picked out the incisive pass.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Verstappen ends F1 season with processional win

Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2020 Formula One season with a lights-to-flag cruise to victory yesterday in the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman led every lap of what turned out to be a processional race in his Red Bull to cross the line 15.9 seconds ahead of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on an uncharacteristic off day for the otherwise dominant champions.

“It was really enjoyable out there today,” said Verstappen, who ends the season third behind Bottas in the overall standings, after taking his 10th career win and second this year. “We did basically everything alright.”

SILVA LINING

SILVA LINING

Joshua Da Silva’s maiden Test match half-century was small consolation as West Indies succumbed to an innings and 12-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand last evening at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton.

Edwards named Red Force manager

Edwards named Red Force manager

PRESIDENT of the Merry Boys Cricket Club of Diego Martin, Sebastian Edwards, has been appointed by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) as the new manager of the Red Force national men’s senior team.

The career Public Servant employed with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Drainage Division) got the overwhelming approval of the TTCB national executive which met on Saturday at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The selection of Edwards comes on the heels of the naming of David Furlonge as the Red Force coach two weeks ago.

3 sets of siblings hunt ‘RBC’ titles

THREE sets of siblings are live contenders for singles titles in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament this week at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Em-Miryam and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith will be attempting to go one better in the Under-12 division after being the finalists in the previous competition, Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, six weeks ago at the same venue.

Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he captured the Under-10 crown in the Catch National Championships in April last year, is a strong contender for his age-group title, along with Jack Brown and Darius Rahaman, the “Lease” champ and runner-up, respectively.

Jones’ Sounders come up short

Jones’ Sounders come up short

NEITHER Trinidad and Tobago international Joevin Jones nor his Seattle Sounders outfit seemed to have turned up as Columbus Crew SC recorded an emphatic 3-0 shutout to lift the 2020 MLS Cup on Saturday night.

Having given another uninspiring performance this season, Jones, 29, was one of two Sounders substitutions at half-time, after multiple comments that the T&T midfielder was offering little assistance to under pressure right-back Alexander Rodan. Both were off the field by the 60th minute.

Roston Chase

Roston Chase

Head coach Phil Simmons said the West Indies had only themselves to blame for the position t…