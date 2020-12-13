Jones’ Sounders come up short

NEITHER Trinidad and Tobago international Joevin Jones nor his Seattle Sounders outfit seemed to have turned up as Columbus Crew SC recorded an emphatic 3-0 shutout to lift the 2020 MLS Cup on Saturday night.
Having given another uninspiring performance this season, Jones, 29, was one of two Sounders substitutions at half-time, after multiple comments that the T&T midfielder was offering little assistance to under pressure right-back Alexander Rodan. Both were off the field by the 60th minute.
Once again installed in an unfamiliar right-midfield role which he has not excelled this season, the primarily left-footed Jones appeared to be conserving energy for most of the match, offering neither attack or defence to his under pressure team. By half-time coach Brian Schmetzer had seen enough and took him off, along with Cameroonian Nouhou Tolo who has replaced Jones at left-back this season.
Inspired performance
Behind an inspired performance from club-record signing Lucas Zelarayan, the Crew resoundingly denied Sounders a championship repeat and returning to MLS’s summit for the first time since 2008.
Zelarayan put an exclamation point on his MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi performance, icing the game in the 82nd minute by making it 3-0. The Argentine playmaker collected a Luis Diaz pass atop the 18-yard box, then lashed home his left-footed shot to the top corner to cap a clutch performance from the midfielder.
During a dominant first half, the Crew found their reward in the 25th minute when Zelarayan made it 1-0 for the hosts, peeling to the back post and willing a left-footed shot past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, making the most of a deep, early cross from right-back Harrison Afful.
The Crew doubled their lead six minutes later, with Derrick Etienne Jr curling home a delicate shot to the far corner. The Haitian winger earned the 2-0 advantage in the 31st minute, one-timing a right-footed shot with finesse after Zelarayan faked his shot and picked out the incisive pass.