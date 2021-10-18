Jones takes the reins

Former Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team captain Kenwyne Jones has been appointed as interim head coach of the senior women’s team after the recently-appointed Constantine Konstin “agreed to step down”.
According to a TTFA media release yesterday, “after consultation with Constantine Konstin, concerning the demands of the women’s international window and personal commitments and conflicts that require him to return to the USA at the end of October, he has mutually agreed to step down and offer Jones and the team support.”
On October 13, the TTFA confirmed Konstin as interim head coach after former coach James Thomas resigned after five months in charge.
Jones will now lead the senior women’s team in the two women’s international friendlies against Panama on Thursday and Monday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. He will be supported by T&T women’s team assistant coach Charlie Mitchell and the current staff.
Jones said he is “absolutely delighted and honoured” to take up the new post and wants to bring stability to the team as they move into international competition. “Hopefully we will be able to achieve the goals set out for the team in this immediate period. I’ll be trying to bring some stability to the squad and to help them focus on the task at hand against Panama,” he added.
Meanwhile, interim president of the Unified Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago (UFCTT) Jefferson George congratulated Jones on his appointment.
“We wish his all the best in his new role. In terms of Mr Konstin, there is nothing much we can say about that. I think his appointment, I think nothing really good could have come out of that and that’s how it played out,” said George. He also reiterated his call for a technical committee to be established, describing it “critically important.”
“We would still like to see the normalisation committee appoint a technical committee because that is critically important and needed to support the coaches who will be hired,” George told the Express. “They will be able to provide feedback and oversight in terms of how the coaches operate. It is not something that should be in abeyance when there are technical programmes going on. That makes no sense.
“There is nobody within the Normalisation Committee who is qualified to evaluate the coaches programmes to give advice and to give strategic insight which would be important in helping and supporting the work of any coach who is appointed. We wish him (Kenwyne) all the best in his new role and again we hope the Normalisation Committee would eventually begin to learn from their mistakes,” George added.
Panama will arrive early tomorrow and join the Trinidad and Tobago team in a bio-secure environment at the Home of Football.
The matches are set for a 4 p.m. kick-off and have been granted approval by the Ministry of Health.
Jones’ interim appointment will run until November 30, while the process for the appointment of the long term head coach of the women’s team will begin in early November.