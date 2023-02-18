Brian Jordan, chairman of the Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Community Cup and coach at the Union Hall United Football Club, is challenging incumbent Richard Quan Chan for the presidency of the Southern Football Association (SFA).
Jordan had announced a slate of candidates called, Team Transformation, to contest the upcoming SFA elections. Jordan is a Point Fortin-born business owner, licensed football coach and founder of the NLCL Community Cup which benefits many of the at-risk youth footballers across Trinidad and Tobago. The national tournament is played at Under-19 level.
The Southern Football Association (SFA) is expected to have its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March, with a membership vote due at that time to elect new executive leadership. Based on its existing constitution, persons elected at that AGM would serve a four-year term. The SFA is currently led by Quan Chan, with Alexandrine Procope as general secretary.
Jordan’s team includes Jefferson George, the Princess Town-based former national youth team and W Connection goalkeeper, who also fills the role of president of the Unified Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago. George is vying for the role of SFA second vice-president and technical director.
Also on Jordan’s slate are Kirwin Weston (fist vice-president), Jaghernath Goolcharan (P.R.O), Anita Sennon (administration) and Andy Smith (health, safety and security).