Jordan underlines form but WI U-19s crumble

Jordan Johnson carved out a half-century to extend his heavy scoring but off-spinner Vihas Thewmika’s five-wicket haul crippled West Indies Under-19s on the opening day of the second Youth “Test”, yesterday.

The left-hander, who struck a magnificent hundred on the final day of the first Youth “Test” last week, top-scored with 52 but the visitors crumbled from 57 without loss to 127 all out in their first innings.

Thewmika spearheaded the attack with five for 43 while leg-spinner Malsha Tharupathi supported with three for 16.

In reply, Rusanda Gamage struck an attacking 58 as Sri Lanka Under-19s closed on 191 for four—a lead of already 64 runs on first innings. Ravishan de Silva chipped in 43, opener Pulindu Perera got 41 while Dinura Kalupahana finished on 23 not out.

Starting the decisive “Test” hoping to build on their second innings performance in the opener, West Indies flourished early after choosing to bat first, thanks to a 57-run, opening stand between Stephen Pascal (28) and Steve Wedderburn (24).

Pascal faced 69 deliveries and struck four fours while Wedderburn counted three fours in 45-ball knock.

Once the stand was broken, however, the innings unravelled quickly, and it was left to Johnson to squeeze out runs for his side in a breezy knock requiring 49 balls and half-dozen fours and two sixes.

West Indies U19s made a bright start with the ball, 16-year-old pacer Deshawn James removing captain Sineth Jayawardene without scoring in the fourth over with 12 runs on the board.

A series of partnerships ensured the hosts prospered, however. Ravishan was the pivot for the first two, the right-hander putting on 51 for the second wicket with Perera and a further 72 for the third with Gamage.

Ravishan struck half-dozen fours and a six in positive 47-ball innings while Gamage faced 52 deliveries and hit ten fours, before falling lbw to left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy.

Both fell in the space of 12 balls with six runs added, but any thoughts West Indies Under-19s harboured of making inroads were dashed, as Dinura Kalupahana (23 not out) and Sharujan Shanmuganathan (21 not out) frustrated them in a 40-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership.

