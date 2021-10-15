Jordane Dookie back in the spotlight

Jordane Dookie

IN-FORM: Jordane Dookie
 
JORDANE DOOKIE, Aalisha Alexis and Ella Carrington spearhead a star-studded women’s field for the first major Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR) tournament in Trinidad today and tomorrow at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Tennis Patrons Academy Tennis partnered with Universal Tennis this month and are now authorised to host UTR tournaments in this country. UTR is an international tennis rating system that connects millions of players around the world and presently almost 2 1/2 million players from over 200 countries possess a ranking.
Alexis beat Dookie in the final of the East Clubs Classified Tournament in late April, just before the sport was forced to endure a second coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown. Action only resumed a couple weeks ago and this will be the first outing for national Under-18 champ Alexis since the hiatus.
However, Dookie had been extremely busy in the last few months and has improved significantly since going down in three sets in their last meeting.
The 14-year-old reached the singles and doubles finals of both tournaments in a COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) circuit in Dominican Republic in August.
Dookie then soared into the top four in the COTECC rankings and qualified for the prestigious COTECC Masters and ended up with a silver medal in doubles last week in Mexico. The field of ten females also includes Carrington, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Zara Ghuran, who are all involved in the Division A semis of the Chetwynd Club Tournament over the next two days.
Carrington reached the final of the Tranquillity Open in January after making it to the semis of the National Championships in the middle of 2019. National Under-14 and 16 champ Daniel-Joseph combined with Dookie to capture the doubles title in the first tournament in the COTECC circuit in Dominican Republic two months ago.
Also competing in this two-day tournament is Victoria Koylass, in her first competition in a couple of years, and Farah Chautilal, the national and “Tranquil” Over-35 champ and only non-junior in the field.
The majority of the country’s leading men did not take entry and 16-year-old Luca Shamsi, who reached the semis of “Tranquil”, will be extremely difficult to beat.
The field of 16 also includes multiple veterans’ champ Richard McLetchie, former junior champ Ross Hackshaw and 13-year-old Kale Dalla Costa, who won the “East” B class crown in April. First serve today is 11.30 a.m.
—Shammi Kowlessar

