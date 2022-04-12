JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the quarter-finals when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament served off yesterday in Guadeloupe.

After losing a three-hour war in the first round of her first tournament in the 18 and under division at this level last week in Dominican Republic, the Trinidad and Tobago player spent about the same time on court to edge Maelys Thiery James of France 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).

The victory earned Dookie a meeting with fourth-seeded Canadian Kelly Norkor Dowuona today for a place in the semi-finals.

The 14-year-old, who a couple weeks ago became the first tennis player to ever receive a Junior Player of the Year prize during the annual First Citizens Sports Awards, is also playing doubles this week and will be combining with Dain Lee of Korea.

Dookie, who lost her first doubles match last week with a partner from Dominican Republic, is not the only T&T player involved in this Grade Five tournament.

Nathen Martin is playing singles and doubles – with Loic Petrecca of Canada.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jordane Dookie moves into ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the quarter-finals when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament served off yesterday in Guadeloupe.

After losing a three-hour war in the first round of her first tournament in the 18 and under division at this level last week in Dominican Republic, the Trinidad and Tobago player spent about the same time on court to edge Maelys Thiery James of France 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).

T&T SCRAPE THROUGH

T&T SCRAPE THROUGH

If you want to know who saved Trinidad and Tobago’s Women’s World Cup 2023 hopes, ask defender Lauren Hutchinson. She turned what looked like a Dwight Yorke Stadium disaster into a Carnival celebration in the final minute of regulation time at the Bacolet venue, rescuing a 2-2 draw and a Group F win over Guyana.

Djokovic loses in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday.

Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serb 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round to hand Djokovic another setback as he tries to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Khan siblings in ‘RBC’ finals

Khan siblings in ‘RBC’ finals

BOTH Khan siblings advanced to singles finals, but only one member of the Campbell-Smith clan was able to do so in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Christopher Khan edged Alex Sharma 4-5 (5/7), 4-1, 10/3 in the 12 and under category to set up a meeting with Nirav Dougdeen for the title.

Batchu steers Masqueraders into U-19 final

Batchu steers Masqueraders into U-19 final

Opening batter Verran Batchu played an anchor role for the Masqueraders yesterday, scoring an unbeaten 91 as they whipped Flamingos by seven wickets to book their place in the final of the of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup.

Yesterday’s win was the second for the Masqueraders after they opened the tournament with a 93-run win over the Flamingos last Friday.

Champs Chelsea, Bayern out

Champs Chelsea, Bayern out

Chelsea’s title defence in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid yesterday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team’s comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouses back into the semi-finals.

Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead, then got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinícius Júnior six minutes into extra time.