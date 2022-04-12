Jordane Dookie moves into ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the quarter-finals when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament served off yesterday in Guadeloupe.
After losing a three-hour war in the first round of her first tournament in the 18 and under division at this level last week in Dominican Republic, the Trinidad and Tobago player spent about the same time on court to edge Maelys Thiery James of France 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4).
The victory earned Dookie a meeting with fourth-seeded Canadian Kelly Norkor Dowuona today for a place in the semi-finals.
The 14-year-old, who a couple weeks ago became the first tennis player to ever receive a Junior Player of the Year prize during the annual First Citizens Sports Awards, is also playing doubles this week and will be combining with Dain Lee of Korea.
Dookie, who lost her first doubles match last week with a partner from Dominican Republic, is not the only T&T player involved in this Grade Five tournament.
Nathen Martin is playing singles and doubles – with Loic Petrecca of Canada.