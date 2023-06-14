Former Defence Force and T&T national striker, Devorn Jorsling’s Harlem Strikers FC moved into the early lead in Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier League (TTPFL), following a 2-1 win over University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) last Saturday.
Strikers’ Isaiah Leacock (58’ & 60’) netted a brace before Cyrano Glen (79’)-- the former San Juan Jabloteh and TT Pro League striker-- pulled one back with just over 10 minutes to go.
Harlem Strikers are unbeaten after three matches and Jorsling’s team will now look to consolidate its position when hosting Queen’s Park (QPCC) at Frederick Settlement, Caroni, on Sunday from 4 p.m.
The QPCC outfit opened their season with a commanding 4-0 shutout of bottom-placed Petit Valley/Diego Martin United (PVDM).
Former T&T midfielder Sean De Silva opened the scoring in the 17th minute, after which Winston Johnson (20’), Jaden McKree (24’) and Jason Devenish (90+4’) also got among the goals.
TIER 2 RESULTS:
(Match Day 4)
Harlem Strikers FC 2 (Isaiah Leacock 58’ & 60’) vs UTT FC 1 (Cyrano Glenn 79’)
QPCC FC 4 (Sean De Silva 17’, Winston Johnson 20’, Jaden McKree 24’,Jason Devenish 90+4’) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 0
Bethel SC 0 vs Matura Reunited 0
1976 FC Phoenix 2 (Mickaeel Gordon 36’, Jahiem Harry 50’) vs Police FC 0
Defence Force FC 1 (Jervaughn Drakes 90+7’) vs San Fernando Giants FC 1 (Ephraim Brown 56’)
UPCOMING TIER
2 MATCHES:
(Saturday)
Bethel SC vs UTT FC, Dwight Yorke Stadium, 5pm
PVDM UTD vs Guaya United, St. Anthony’s College Grd, 4pm
(Sunday)
Harlem Strikers FC vs QPCC FC, Frederick Settlement, 4pm
San Fernando Giants vs FC Phoenix, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 3.30pm