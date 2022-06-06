DANIEL BHIM fell short in his bid to capture two titles when the under-11 and 13 divisions of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association’s Silver Bowl Championship was contested Sunday at Warrenville United Table Tennis Club, Warrenville.
The St Peters Primary School student, who is only nine years old, lifted the under-11 trophy and lost in the quarterfinals of the under-13 category to eventual champion Josiah Joseph, of PowerGen.
Hard-fought
Bhim, who won the under-9 title in all four major junior tournaments in the last season (2019) of action before Covid-19, did not lose a single game in the under-11 event, and finished the job with a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 triumph over Liam Rattoo after taking down Aaron Noel of Solo Crusaders in three straight games in the semifinals.
In the round-robin stage of the under-13 event, Bhim suffered a hard-fought 11-13, 12-10, 11-9, 11-8 defeat at the hands of WASA’s Jonathon Cottoy, who won the group and ended up making it all the way to the final.
Twelve-year-old Cottoy defeated PowerGen’s Ethan Ramcharan 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the semis, but was then beaten 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8 by Joseph for the title.
The under-11 and 13 champ of the San Fernando Zone Junior Tournament had defeated Bhim 11-5, 11-8, 11-8 in the quarters and then accounted for D’Abadie Youths player Sekel McIntosh 11-5, 7-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the semis.
McIntosh, who flew the red, white and black flag in the under-15 division of the Caribbean Youth Championship alongside Joseph and Ramcharan in Dominican Republic last month, denied Bhim’s older brother Joshua, of St Peters, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 in the last eight.
Knockout stage
THS and Friends player Lyllana Boodhan, who won more titles than any other player in one tournament when she lifted six trophies in the Caroni Zone Tournament at the age of ten in 2019, expectedly secured the girls’ under-13 crown.
In the knockout stage, the daughter of Linda Partap-Boodhan, a former top-ranked player and Sportswoman of the Year nominee, defeated 2019 “San Fernando” under-11 and 13 champ Jerisse Elder, of PowerGen, 7-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 in the semis and 2019 No. 1 under-11 player J’nai Samuel, of Queen’s Park, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 12-10 in the final.
There were just two players in the girls’ under-11 category, and Jannah Mohammed halted her sister and Warrenville United clubmate Hidayah 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 for the trophy.