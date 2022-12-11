Joseph gets call-up to WI women senior squad

Djenaba Joseph

Under-19 stars Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been called up to the West Indies women’s senior squad for the opening two T20 Internationals of the five-match series against England women.

The pair replace veteran seamer Shakera Selman and batter Chedean Nation, both of whom featured in the just concluded three-match One-Day International series which England women won in a clean sweep.

Joseph and Holder will be joined by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, who was named in the squad for the first two ODIs but never played due to injury.

“Based on injuries in the CG United ODI series Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman have been ruled out at this time,” said chief women’s selector Ann Browne-John.

“Two members of the Under-19 World Cup squad, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder, who have been making great progress, have been named to the squad and we believe that they will fit in well and absorb the experience.

“Karishma Ramharack returns to the team after missing the ODI series due to injury and Shamilia Connell who was on the injured list for the ODIs is also expected to be ready to be considered for selection later in the series.”

Joseph and Holder were last week named in a 15-member squad for next month’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.

West Indies women are coming off a poor performance in the ODI series and Browne-John said the upcoming matches presented the “ideal opportunity” for players to impress. The first T20I bowled off at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground yesterday at 6 p.m.

SQUAD: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams.

SKITTLED FOR 77

SKITTLED FOR 77

Beleaguered West Indies were inflicted with their worst-ever Test defeat yesterday when Australia demolished them by 419 runs before lunch on the penultimate of the final Test at Adelaide Oval, yesterday.

Resuming the day already tottering on 38 for four in their second innings, West Indies offered little resistance to a ravenous Aussie attack and were flattened inside 90 minutes for a meagre 77–their lowest-ever total in Australia and their second lowest overall against the hosts.

Abba settles for silver in Florida

ABBA Campbell-Smith was forced to settle for a silver medal in the Casely International Junior Tennis Tournament Saturday night in Miami, Florida, USA.

After comfortably winning two matches to reach the 12 & under final, the Trinidad and Tobago player was overwhelmed 6-0, 6-1 by Hinano Takasashi of Japan. All four Campbell-Smith siblings are playing in the “Casely” series.

Signal Hill girls lift InterCol title

Signal Hill Secondary clinched the Coca-Cola Girls InterCol title with a 3-1 victory against Five Rivers Secondary in the final at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, yesterday.

Alexandra Stewart and Twinkle Thomas was on target for Signal Hill while Luann Craig scored an own goal as well as her terms lone goal in the encounter. Signal Hill started strong with Madison Campbell’s free-kick in the sixth minute a just curling wide of the goal.

NBFTT elections postponed

The National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago’s (NBFTT) Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been postponed to January 10 as a quorum was not attained when the members met Saturday.

On the agenda at the next meeting will be the election of executive officers to serve for the next four-years.

Millington begins RBC title defence

Millington begins RBC title defence

SHAE MILLINGTON will begin his quest to retain his 18 & under crown when the RBC Junior Tournament continues today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

The Tobagonian has only held the title for eight months as last year’s edition took place in April because it was postponed from its usual time slot because of Covid-19.