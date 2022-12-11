Joseph gets call-up to WI women senior squad

Under-19 stars Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been called up to the West Indies women’s senior squad for the opening two T20 Internationals of the five-match series against England women.
The pair replace veteran seamer Shakera Selman and batter Chedean Nation, both of whom featured in the just concluded three-match One-Day International series which England women won in a clean sweep.
Joseph and Holder will be joined by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, who was named in the squad for the first two ODIs but never played due to injury.
“Based on injuries in the CG United ODI series Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman have been ruled out at this time,” said chief women’s selector Ann Browne-John.
“Two members of the Under-19 World Cup squad, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder, who have been making great progress, have been named to the squad and we believe that they will fit in well and absorb the experience.
“Karishma Ramharack returns to the team after missing the ODI series due to injury and Shamilia Connell who was on the injured list for the ODIs is also expected to be ready to be considered for selection later in the series.”
Joseph and Holder were last week named in a 15-member squad for next month’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.
West Indies women are coming off a poor performance in the ODI series and Browne-John said the upcoming matches presented the “ideal opportunity” for players to impress. The first T20I bowled off at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground yesterday at 6 p.m.
SQUAD: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams.