Joseph, Goolie blast half-centuries

Batters continued to shine in the Red Force intra-squad practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, with Mbeki Joseph and Jyd Goolie both scoring half-centuries on the second day of the three-day contest, yesterday.
Joseph was the top scorer on the day, hitting 66, while Goolie ended on 50 not out as the Jason Mohammed XI reached 164 for two at stumps replying to the Bryan Charles XI’s total of 320 all out.
From an overnight position of 268 for eight, skipper Charles batted with the lower-order to take his team past the 300-run mark before they were finally dismissed late in the first session.
Charles was unbeaten on 31 as he partnered with Justin Manick in a 35-run tenth wicket stand. The partnership ended when Manick was caught at slip by Mbeki Joseph, for 13, to hand Sameer Ali (1-34) his only wicket of the innings. Meanwhile, Ricky Jaipaul was the pick of the bowlers with four for 53. Goolie also contributed with the ball, grabbing three for 63, including the wicket of Shaaron Lewis (8) early yesterday before excelling with the bat.
Goolie joined Joseph in the middle after Manick removed opening batter Keagan Simmons, caught by Kirstan Kallicharan in slip for 29 (69 balls, 83 minutes), and the pair put on 98 before being separated late in the day.
Joseph faced 135 balls and struck one six and nine fours before he was brilliantly caught just inside the mid-wicket boundary by Manick off Yannic Cariah with the Mohammed XI total on 142 for two.
Goolie brought up his half-century shortly after, off 97 balls, before the umpires called time on the day’s play. Goolie struck two sixes and two fours and batted for just over two hours while Joseph occupied the crease for a little more than three hours.
Goolie will continue his innings today with Rajeev Ramnath for company with their team still trailing by 156 runs. Ramnath ended the day yesterday on 13 not out, having faced 39 balls.
Summarised
Scores:
Charles XI 320 (101.5 overs) (Leonardo Julien 58, Navin Bidaisee 42, Yannic Cariah 57, Khary Pierre 65, Bryan Charles 31 no; Ricky Jaipaul 4-53, Jyd Goolie 3-63, Terrance Hinds 1-32, Sameer Ali 1-34) vs Mohammed XI 164-2 (56 overs) (Mbeki Joseph 66, Jyd Goolie 50 no, Keagan Simmons 29; Justin Manick 1-28, Yannic Cariah 1-32)