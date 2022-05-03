Joseph nets 13th goal of season

Marcus “Lobo” Joseph notched his 13th goal of the season when he pounced on an errant back-pass to open the scoring in Mohammedan SC’s 2-0 win over Neroca FC in India’s hero I-League Second Division.
A convincing victory and a first clean sheet after eight games for Mohammedan SC helped them overcome NEROCA FC on a rainy evening at the Naihati Stadium. Both goals were gifts from the NEROCA defence as Marcus Joseph was on the scoresheet again alongside Henry Kisekka, who scored five minutes after coming on to make his first appearance for the club.
With just one win in the last five games victory was cumpulsory for Mohammedan which got the start they wanted as Joseph pounced on a complacent back-pass and carefully placed it into the back of the net to give his side the lead in the 17th minute. The Trinidadian’s attacking instinct has been evident all season and was evident yet again as he nabbed his 13th goal of the season, with an eye on the golden boot.
In the final quarter of the first half, Joseph was hungry for another goal as he prowled into the NEROCA box again. This time the striker was denied, first by Ben Nash and then by Lallenmang Sitlhou. Towards the end of the first half, Joseph chose to pass instead of shoot as he put SK Faiaz through on goal but the attack came to nothing. In the first minute of additional time, Joseph was gifted with yet another opportunity.
However, this time the unselfish striker passed it to Kisekka, who took a touch before tapping the ball into an empty net.