Joseph nets winner

A powerful volley from Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus Joseph in the 57th minute proved enough as Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal in the Hero I-League 2022-23 match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, last Friday.

This was Mohammedan’s third win of the season and left last season’s runners-up eighth the table, six points off Real Kashmir (16 points), who are still on top, despite suffering two defeats in consecutive matches.

The encounter saw both Mohammedan’s Safiul Rahaman and Real Kashmir’s Yakubu Wadudu shown the red card late in the second half. At the start, both teams tried to establish a rhythm and contesting for ball possession. The first half saw few goal-scoring chances created.

The second period began with both teams dishing out a better display. The home team had an edge over their opponents. From a free-kick in the 55th minute, Mohammedan captain Joseph hit a curler that went wide though Kashmir custodian Roy Chowdhury appeared to have his goal covered.

Two minutes later, Joseph shot Mohammedan into the lead after playing wall passes with Abiola Dauda, who flicked it back for his skipper to find the back of the net with a thumping volley.

The visitors launched a series of attacks after conceding the goal. The ‘Snow Leopards’ received multiple set-pieces but couldn’t create a goalscoring chance. On the other hand, Joseph went close to scoring a second but the Trinidadian couldn’t control his shot once inside the penalty area.

Ten minutes from full time, a physical battle broke out between Joseph and Yakubu Wadudu. As players from both the teams got involved in a scuffle, the referee, after restoring order, issued marching orders to Safiul Rahaman and Wadudu.

SEALES BLOW

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was gutted by the news that he would be out of action of the next four months due to a knee injury but has vowed to use to down time to ensure he comes back a better player.

The 21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago pacer suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during the recent Test tour of Australia which the Windies lost 2-0.

TTCB pushing 3-day competition in 2023

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is of the view that three-day club cricket is necessary for T&T to be successful in regional four-day cricket. He said the TTCB is exploring the idea of playing a full season of three-day cricket in 2024.

Furlonge eyeing ‘Championship’ prize

After finishing second in CG United Super50 Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are shifting their focus to the West Indies Championship and with that in mind, coach David Furlonge has a few changes planned in terms of their preparations.

Tabaquite Sec receives cricket gear

The Central Zone Council of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Central Zone of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) teamed up last month to supply the Tabaquite Secondary School with much-needed cricketing equipment.

A quantity of pads, gloves, helmets and bats donated by the Central Zone, was handed over to the school on November 24.

Waldropt, Guy retain national titles

LESSING WALDROPT and Tiani Guy were among the elite boxers retaining titles when the 2022 National Boxing Championship (amateur) ended on Sunday at Pleasantville Indoor sporting Arena, San Fernando.

Waldropt of the East-based Bio Mel Gym, defeated Donnel Phillip to win the elite male lightweight title. Both were junior fighters just two year ago. Phillip caused a bit of an upset when defeating undisputed former champion Michael Alexander at the 2019 National Championship, thus earning a spot on the senior team.