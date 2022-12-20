Joseph nets winner

A powerful volley from Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus Joseph in the 57th minute proved enough as Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal in the Hero I-League 2022-23 match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, last Friday.
This was Mohammedan’s third win of the season and left last season’s runners-up eighth the table, six points off Real Kashmir (16 points), who are still on top, despite suffering two defeats in consecutive matches.
The encounter saw both Mohammedan’s Safiul Rahaman and Real Kashmir’s Yakubu Wadudu shown the red card late in the second half. At the start, both teams tried to establish a rhythm and contesting for ball possession. The first half saw few goal-scoring chances created.
The second period began with both teams dishing out a better display. The home team had an edge over their opponents. From a free-kick in the 55th minute, Mohammedan captain Joseph hit a curler that went wide though Kashmir custodian Roy Chowdhury appeared to have his goal covered.
Two minutes later, Joseph shot Mohammedan into the lead after playing wall passes with Abiola Dauda, who flicked it back for his skipper to find the back of the net with a thumping volley.
The visitors launched a series of attacks after conceding the goal. The ‘Snow Leopards’ received multiple set-pieces but couldn’t create a goalscoring chance. On the other hand, Joseph went close to scoring a second but the Trinidadian couldn’t control his shot once inside the penalty area.
Ten minutes from full time, a physical battle broke out between Joseph and Yakubu Wadudu. As players from both the teams got involved in a scuffle, the referee, after restoring order, issued marching orders to Safiul Rahaman and Wadudu.