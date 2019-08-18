Joseph records another hat-trick

Trinidadian striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph continued his scoring streak in India’s Durand Cup with another hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC defeated TRAU FC 4-1, in the final Group ‘D’ yesterday.
The Malabarians’ breakthrough came when TRAU FC goalie Gurpreet Singh was shown a red card following an incident outside the penalty box in the 41st minute. TRAU was reduced to ten men without their first team goalkeeper. The red card turned the momentum of the match and Gokulam Kerala FC was able to capitalise to their advantage after a dull start.