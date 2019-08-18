Marcus “Lobo” Joseph

PROLIFIC: Marcus “Lobo” Joseph (in green)

Trinidadian striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph continued his scoring streak in India’s Durand Cup with another hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC defeated TRAU FC 4-1, in the final Group ‘D’ yesterday.

The Malabarians’ breakthrough came when TRAU FC goalie Gurpreet Singh was shown a red card following an incident outside the penalty box in the 41st minute. TRAU was reduced to ten men without their first team goalkeeper. The red card turned the momentum of the match and Gokulam Kerala FC was able to capitalise to their advantage after a dull start.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INDIA TIGHTEN SCREWS

INDIA TIGHTEN SCREWS

Left-hander Darren Bravo’s form remained a worry after he failed against India here Sunday, as West Indies ‘A’ suffered a batting collapse on the penultimate day of their three-day match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, yesterday.

Walcott 9th in Birmingham

Keshorn Walcott took just one throw in the men’s javelin event at the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham IAAF Diamond League meet, in England, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete landed the spear 72.94 metres for cellar position in the nine-man field. Following his first round effort, Walcott retired from the competition.

T&T U-17 water polo boys edge Peru 14-13

EVERSON LATCHMAN scored four straight goals as Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-17 boys water polo team rallied for a come-from-behind 14-13 victory over Peru, yesterday, for it opening victory of the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships, taking place at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.

Joseph records another hat-trick

Joseph records another hat-trick

Trinidadian striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph continued his scoring streak in India’s Durand Cup with another hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC defeated TRAU FC 4-1, in the final Group ‘D’ yesterday.

Venezuelan gives Caledonia ‘Ascension’ lead

VENEZUELAN Johnny Noreiga-Brito scored the lone goal, and his fifth of the season, when leading Morvant Caledonia AIA to a 1-0 victory over Police FC on Saturday and to the top of Division One of the Ascension Invitational football league with a perfect record from five matches played.