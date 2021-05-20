West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up his 11th wicket of this season’s County Championship but rain all but ruined the opening day of Worcestershire’s clash with Nottinghamshire.

Persistent rain at Trent Bridge meant only just under 16 overs were possible yesterday and the hosts stumbled to 51 for three in the time available, after being sent in.

In-form opener Haseeb Hameed, who hit hundreds in each innings against Worcestershire at New Road last month, top-scored with 24 before falling to Joseph courtesy of a catch at the wicket at 50 for two. Fast bowler Dillon Pennington snatched two for 12.

Hameed, who struck four fours in an hour at the crease and faced 41 balls, put on 38 for the first wicket with Ben Slater who made 15 before perishing to a catch at the wicket.

And four overs later, Joseph struck to remove the danger man Hameed, to increase the hosts’ misery amid the bad weather, as Joe Clarke fell to a second ball ‘duck’ to Pennington shortly afterwards.

Joseph, who will return to the Caribbean shortly for the two-Test series against South Africa, was rested for Worcestershire’s fixture against Durham at the Riverside last week, after playing four straight games.

Head coach Alex Gidman said it was important to rest the fast bowlers especially in order to protect them from injury.

“From a selection point of view, it hasn’t always been ideal, but the reality is that we want to try and make sure we look after these lads, not just now but in the future as well,” said Gidman.

Rain also thwarted the other games in the championship.

At the Oval, Kemar Roach’s Surrey reached 146 for six from the 56 overs possible after they were sent in, with openers Rory Burns (64) and Mark Stoneman (63) getting half-centuries in a 135-run stand before six wickets astonishingly fell for seven runs.

At Bristol, only 20.2 overs were bowled as Somerset reached 45 for one against Kraigg Brathwaite’s Gloucestershire while at Canterbury Miguel Cummins’s were 70 for two from 22 overs against Glamorgan as the weather also disrupted proceedings.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7 medical professionals charged with homicide

7 medical professionals charged with homicide

Seven medical professionals have been charged with “simple homicide with eventual intent” in the death of Diego Maradona.

The prosecutors’ office in San Isidro, Argentina, which opened an investigation into the Argentine legend’s death, have requested to the judge that those individuals indicted not be permitted to leave the country. If found guilty, those accused could face between eight to 25 years in prison.

Koepka finds his way to share of lead at PGA

One hole into the PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka was more worried about his brain than his ailing knee.

His opening tee shot on the 10th hole at Kiawah Island was struck poorly and didn’t quite clear a waste area. Koepka tried to do too much from a soft lie in the sand and barely got it out. It led to a double bogey, and the toughest part of the Ocean Course was still to come.

HANGING IN THE BALANCE

HANGING IN THE BALANCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has a scheduled Zoom meeting this morning with their assigned hosts, Osaki Town, to discuss the viability and other issues surrounding attending a planned ten-day, pre-Olympic Games training camp there.

CCJ judge appointed to CAS

CCJ judge appointed to CAS

Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law, the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson was recently appointed by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) to be a Member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

STILL ALIVE

STILL ALIVE

AN AMATEURISH performance saw Trinidad and Tobago almost blow an early four-goal lead before desperately surviving for a 7-5 win over Turks and Caicos yesterday at the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship in Costa Rica. 