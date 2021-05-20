West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up his 11th wicket of this season’s County Championship but rain all but ruined the opening day of Worcestershire’s clash with Nottinghamshire.
Persistent rain at Trent Bridge meant only just under 16 overs were possible yesterday and the hosts stumbled to 51 for three in the time available, after being sent in.
In-form opener Haseeb Hameed, who hit hundreds in each innings against Worcestershire at New Road last month, top-scored with 24 before falling to Joseph courtesy of a catch at the wicket at 50 for two. Fast bowler Dillon Pennington snatched two for 12.
Hameed, who struck four fours in an hour at the crease and faced 41 balls, put on 38 for the first wicket with Ben Slater who made 15 before perishing to a catch at the wicket.
And four overs later, Joseph struck to remove the danger man Hameed, to increase the hosts’ misery amid the bad weather, as Joe Clarke fell to a second ball ‘duck’ to Pennington shortly afterwards.
Joseph, who will return to the Caribbean shortly for the two-Test series against South Africa, was rested for Worcestershire’s fixture against Durham at the Riverside last week, after playing four straight games.
Head coach Alex Gidman said it was important to rest the fast bowlers especially in order to protect them from injury.
“From a selection point of view, it hasn’t always been ideal, but the reality is that we want to try and make sure we look after these lads, not just now but in the future as well,” said Gidman.
Rain also thwarted the other games in the championship.
At the Oval, Kemar Roach’s Surrey reached 146 for six from the 56 overs possible after they were sent in, with openers Rory Burns (64) and Mark Stoneman (63) getting half-centuries in a 135-run stand before six wickets astonishingly fell for seven runs.
At Bristol, only 20.2 overs were bowled as Somerset reached 45 for one against Kraigg Brathwaite’s Gloucestershire while at Canterbury Miguel Cummins’s were 70 for two from 22 overs against Glamorgan as the weather also disrupted proceedings.