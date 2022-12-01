Joseph’s Mohammedan drop 3-1 lead

Trinidadian Marcus Joseph was unable to impact the score, as his Indian club Mohammedan SC football club surrendered a two-goal lead when going down 4-3 away to Sreenidi Deccan FC, for a third away defeat of the season.
By the final whistle, Sreenidi Deccan FC had moved up to second in the league, a point adrift of leaders Real Kashmir (13 points), while Mohammedan are mid-table in sixth spot in the 12-team league.
Both sides headed into the Hero I-League (Second tier) fifth-round 2022-23 fixture in a rich vein of form Sreenidi Deccan FC had won their last three matches after losing their season opener and last season’s runners-up Mohammedan had won two straight at home by 1-0 margins after losing their opening two away matches by the same score.
Mohammedan Sporting Club were looking winners after holding a 3-1 half-time lead with 25 minutes to go, getting goals from Serbian Nikola Stojanović (25th), and in-form Indian strikers Faslurahaman Methukayil ( 33rd) and Sheikh Faiaz (65th), with Faysal Shayesteh (43rd) at one point having Sreenidi Deccan closer at 2-1. However, the home team scored twice within a minute to pull level at 3-3, getting goals from Ghanian Mohammed Awal (69th) and Colombian David Castañeda (70th), and ten minutes later won the match when the Colombian Castañeda netted for a second time.