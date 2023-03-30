Joseph: Series win a ‘fresh start’

SEBASTIEN BYNG was just edged out for a place in the doubles final of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) T&T International Junior Classic yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Edward Kruppe, seeded third, gave top seeds David Asenov of Canada and Australian Ty Host all they could handle before being nosed out 6-4, 4-6, 10/8 in the semi-finals.