Joseph to step down as ping pong boss

THERE will soon be a new president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association (TTTTA).
In fact, not only is David Joseph not seeking re-election after being in charge for the last two years, his entire executive will also be stepping down at the Annual General Meeting on April 18.
Members of several clubs had requested in writing recently that Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe disband the TTTTA executive.
Curtis Humphreys, one of the members responsible for the letter, stated that the final straw was when several clubs were not invited to a recent virtual Special General Meeting and members of “ghost clubs” turned up to vote for amendments to the constitution.
The WASA Club captain admitted that some of the changes are good, but wondered why they would go to such lengths, especially since the next executive could easily make changes of their own.
Humphreys pointed out that there was no national training last year and Joseph and his team lacked transparency during their term, including not “releasing a financial report in two years”.
The two-time national champion believes that Joseph was “going to step down anyway”, which was admitted by the president yesterday.
Commenting on the letter asking for his executive’s removal, the father of the top-ranked Brittany Joseph stated that he “doesn’t know what they are talking about.”
There are seven in contention for the post of president, including ten-time national champion Aleena Edwards, general secretary of the previous administration which was headed by Ian Joseph and served from 2016 until 2018.
Merle Baggoo, the 1963 national champ who not only revived QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites, but was the driving force behind the club becoming No. 1 in the country, is also on the list, as is Dave Ramoutar, who played a major role in the staging Caroni Zone Invitational League two years ago.
The other candidates are Yuvraaj Dookram, the country’s top-ranked player of ’16 and ’17, his Hillview Renegades teammate Kenneth Parmanand as well as Sherdon Pierre of D’Abadie Youths and Solo Crusader’ Kevin Lewis.
However WASA Club captain Curtis Humphreys, who has organised more tournaments than any other player in the last few years, is surprisingly not up for this or any other post on Sunday.
The posts of 1st and 2nd vice-presidents, general secretary and assistant secretary, treasurer and public relations officer (PRO) will also be filled.
Bob Roopnarine, a former general secretary, has thrown his hat in the ring for this post again, while Pierre has a chance to be PRO for a second time.