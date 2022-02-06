Joseph: Tough day at the office for quicks

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph felt the pitch was more helpful to the Indian spinners, that the West Indies’ mainly pace attack of Kemar Roach (0-45), Jason Holder (0-29) and himself (2-45) in yesterday’s opening One-Day International against India, in Ahmedabad.

India cruised to a six-wicket win in the series opener that lasted just 71.5 overs on a pitch offering turn and variable pace. Led by the spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, India won comfortably and reached their target with 22 overs remaining. The Indian spin duo took seven wickets between them to help dismiss West Indies for 176, while skipper Rohit Sharma’s half-century fired India (178-4) to an emphatic win in their chase.

“It was pretty difficult. It was a slow wicket. Spin-friendly, so there wasn’t much in it for me,” stated Joseph. “But I just tried to put in my efforts and put my best foot forward for me.”

Joseph, 25, was the West Indies’ most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 45 runs in seven overs, but more importantly the big wickets of Rohit Sharma (60) and Virat Kohli (8).

“We had specific plans for specific batsmen,” stated Joseph, who also felt that the West Indies bowlers did not have enough runs to defend given the nature of the pitch. “I just think we needed to score a bit more. I think 240, 250 would have been a more challenging target on that wicket,” he said. “We have two more games to get back in the series, so we will just go back to the drawing board and put our plans in.”

