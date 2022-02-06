Joseph: Tough day at the office for quicks

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire in his 2022 opener at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.

Richards stopped the clock at an indoor best 45.83 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 400 metres, the Trinidad and Tobago track star beating a quality field of quartermilers. Americans Vernon Norwood and Kahmari Montgomery finished second and third, respectively, clocking 46.06 and 46.24.